Here are the key takeaways from our annual Paris conference in Paris (CEO attendance):

Data centre currently not for sale: In the past years, discussions intensified around the possible disposal of the company's data centre in Hamburg. The asset has a book value of € 15m (eNuW), implying significant hidden reserves given an estimated market value of € 40m, (at 70% utilization). Management's goal is to rent out the remaining computing power by YE26. With this, the market value should increase to € 60m (eNuW). Mr Rixen stated that it could be sensible to keep the asset, given the increased demand of German SMEs for domestic computing power due to data sovereignty discussions. In our view, this could pose as a strategic advantage for QBY going forward, which is seen to result in increased pricing power given the general supply constraints.

Besides this, capital allocation was in the centre of discussions, driven by the company's net cash position of € 40m (eNuW for FY25). Here, management provided a clear priority ranking: