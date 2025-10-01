DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 389.60p Highest price paid per share: 377.60p Lowest price paid per share: 385.2154p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,106,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,940,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 385.2154

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,153 377.60 08:03:34 00030187154TRDU0 XLON 508 378.60 08:19:17 00030187238TRDU0 XLON 1,053 378.00 08:19:38 00030187241TRDU0 XLON 545 377.80 08:19:38 00030187242TRDU0 XLON 535 379.60 08:30:35 00030187348TRDU0 XLON 562 378.00 08:49:16 00030187491TRDU0 XLON 601 378.40 09:01:02 00030187540TRDU0 XLON 553 378.40 09:01:45 00030187541TRDU0 XLON 1,019 378.00 09:03:21 00030187549TRDU0 XLON 432 379.60 09:19:12 00030187632TRDU0 XLON 130 379.60 09:19:12 00030187634TRDU0 XLON 20 378.80 09:24:35 00030187644TRDU0 XLON 600 378.80 09:24:35 00030187645TRDU0 XLON 599 378.80 09:24:35 00030187646TRDU0 XLON 919 380.40 09:42:51 00030187686TRDU0 XLON 543 380.40 09:49:44 00030187708TRDU0 XLON 566 380.20 09:49:45 00030187709TRDU0 XLON 552 382.00 10:10:27 00030187900TRDU0 XLON 603 385.60 10:18:10 00030187912TRDU0 XLON 1,425 387.40 10:25:47 00030187932TRDU0 XLON 906 386.80 10:45:57 00030187997TRDU0 XLON 583 386.80 10:59:59 00030188017TRDU0 XLON 552 387.00 11:10:10 00030188080TRDU0 XLON 607 387.00 11:17:00 00030188105TRDU0 XLON 137 387.00 11:26:12 00030188114TRDU0 XLON 151 387.00 11:26:12 00030188115TRDU0 XLON 225 387.00 11:26:12 00030188116TRDU0 XLON 385 386.60 11:27:06 00030188118TRDU0 XLON 194 386.60 11:27:06 00030188119TRDU0 XLON 1,056 387.40 11:38:36 00030188148TRDU0 XLON 74 388.00 11:53:33 00030188188TRDU0 XLON 493 388.00 11:53:33 00030188189TRDU0 XLON 845 387.60 12:04:59 00030188214TRDU0 XLON 578 387.20 12:04:59 00030188215TRDU0 XLON 595 386.40 12:17:56 00030188285TRDU0 XLON 555 386.20 12:38:54 00030188371TRDU0 XLON 5 385.20 12:39:16 00030188385TRDU0 XLON 3 385.20 12:39:16 00030188387TRDU0 XLON 26 385.20 12:39:16 00030188389TRDU0 XLON 20 385.20 12:39:16 00030188390TRDU0 XLON 473 385.20 12:39:16 00030188391TRDU0 XLON 135 385.00 12:39:16 00030188392TRDU0 XLON 537 385.40 12:40:58 00030188397TRDU0 XLON 589 385.80 13:02:00 00030188466TRDU0 XLON 527 385.80 13:02:13 00030188468TRDU0 XLON 12 385.80 13:02:13 00030188469TRDU0 XLON 512 385.60 13:02:13 00030188470TRDU0 XLON 533 385.80 13:26:22 00030188581TRDU0 XLON 559 385.80 13:32:56 00030188618TRDU0 XLON 568 385.40 13:32:56 00030188619TRDU0 XLON 535 388.00 13:46:26 00030188714TRDU0 XLON 607 388.00 13:52:36 00030188725TRDU0 XLON 110 388.40 13:59:01 00030188772TRDU0 XLON 1,665 388.00 13:59:52 00030188776TRDU0 XLON 1,220 389.60 14:27:05 00030189053TRDU0 XLON 1,070 389.40 14:27:32 00030189062TRDU0 XLON 1,135 388.80 14:31:22 00030189161TRDU0 XLON 568 388.40 14:33:36 00030189207TRDU0 XLON 522 387.80 14:37:22 00030189221TRDU0 XLON 47 387.80 14:37:22 00030189222TRDU0 XLON 649 388.60 14:46:47 00030189257TRDU0 XLON 20 388.40 14:46:47 00030189258TRDU0 XLON 545 388.40 14:46:47 00030189259TRDU0 XLON 545 388.00 14:50:36 00030189309TRDU0 XLON 508 387.20 14:57:10 00030189398TRDU0 XLON 595 386.40 14:59:24 00030189420TRDU0 XLON 972 384.60 15:10:30 00030189571TRDU0 XLON 33 384.60 15:10:30 00030189572TRDU0 XLON 512 384.00 15:11:41 00030189581TRDU0 XLON

