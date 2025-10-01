Anzeige
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      389.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      377.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      385.2154p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,106,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,940,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 385.2154

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,153              377.60     08:03:34          00030187154TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               378.60     08:19:17          00030187238TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,053              378.00     08:19:38          00030187241TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               377.80     08:19:38          00030187242TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               379.60     08:30:35          00030187348TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               378.00     08:49:16          00030187491TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               378.40     09:01:02          00030187540TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               378.40     09:01:45          00030187541TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,019              378.00     09:03:21          00030187549TRDU0      XLON 
 
432               379.60     09:19:12          00030187632TRDU0      XLON 
 
130               379.60     09:19:12          00030187634TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                378.80     09:24:35          00030187644TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               378.80     09:24:35          00030187645TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               378.80     09:24:35          00030187646TRDU0      XLON 
 
919               380.40     09:42:51          00030187686TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               380.40     09:49:44          00030187708TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               380.20     09:49:45          00030187709TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               382.00     10:10:27          00030187900TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               385.60     10:18:10          00030187912TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,425              387.40     10:25:47          00030187932TRDU0      XLON 
 
906               386.80     10:45:57          00030187997TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               386.80     10:59:59          00030188017TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               387.00     11:10:10          00030188080TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               387.00     11:17:00          00030188105TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               387.00     11:26:12          00030188114TRDU0      XLON 
 
151               387.00     11:26:12          00030188115TRDU0      XLON 
 
225               387.00     11:26:12          00030188116TRDU0      XLON 
 
385               386.60     11:27:06          00030188118TRDU0      XLON 
 
194               386.60     11:27:06          00030188119TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,056              387.40     11:38:36          00030188148TRDU0      XLON 
 
74                388.00     11:53:33          00030188188TRDU0      XLON 
 
493               388.00     11:53:33          00030188189TRDU0      XLON 
 
845               387.60     12:04:59          00030188214TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               387.20     12:04:59          00030188215TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               386.40     12:17:56          00030188285TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               386.20     12:38:54          00030188371TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                385.20     12:39:16          00030188385TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                385.20     12:39:16          00030188387TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                385.20     12:39:16          00030188389TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                385.20     12:39:16          00030188390TRDU0      XLON 
 
473               385.20     12:39:16          00030188391TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               385.00     12:39:16          00030188392TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               385.40     12:40:58          00030188397TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               385.80     13:02:00          00030188466TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               385.80     13:02:13          00030188468TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                385.80     13:02:13          00030188469TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               385.60     13:02:13          00030188470TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               385.80     13:26:22          00030188581TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               385.80     13:32:56          00030188618TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               385.40     13:32:56          00030188619TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               388.00     13:46:26          00030188714TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               388.00     13:52:36          00030188725TRDU0      XLON 
 
110               388.40     13:59:01          00030188772TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,665              388.00     13:59:52          00030188776TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,220              389.60     14:27:05          00030189053TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,070              389.40     14:27:32          00030189062TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,135              388.80     14:31:22          00030189161TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               388.40     14:33:36          00030189207TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               387.80     14:37:22          00030189221TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                387.80     14:37:22          00030189222TRDU0      XLON 
 
649               388.60     14:46:47          00030189257TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                388.40     14:46:47          00030189258TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               388.40     14:46:47          00030189259TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               388.00     14:50:36          00030189309TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               387.20     14:57:10          00030189398TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               386.40     14:59:24          00030189420TRDU0      XLON 
 
972               384.60     15:10:30          00030189571TRDU0      XLON 
 
33                384.60     15:10:30          00030189572TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               384.00     15:11:41          00030189581TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
