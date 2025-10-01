Solar & Storage Live UK 2025 took place over three days from September 23 to 25 at the NEC venue in the outskirts of Birmingham, the UK's second largest city. pv magazine spoke to hundreds of industry players keen to optimize existing solar and storage capacity and be at the forefront of the nationwide rooftop PV expansion.Most exhibitors pv magazine heard from at this year's Solar & Storage Live UK trade show event in Birmingham said the 2025 event was bigger and busier than its predecessor. More than 20,000 visitors walked through the exhibition that spanned an area of 40,000 m2 at the NEC. ...

