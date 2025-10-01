Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St. Kitts and Nevis is commemorating one year since its transformation into a statutory body in October 2024. To mark this occasion, the CIU is hosting a special gathering in Dubai, recognised as a global hub for international citizens for its commitment to global engagement and accessibility.





St. Kitts and Nevis CIU celebrates 1 year as a statutory body

Over the past year, the Unit has undergone substantial transformation to strengthen the integrity and sustainability of the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The establishment of a statutory body provided the foundation for a modern governance structure, guided by the election of a new Board of Governors. In parallel, the leadership team was redefined with seasoned global experts, bringing forward the expertise and vision required to align the Programme with international best practice.

"This first anniversary as a statutory body is a proud moment for the Citizenship by Investment Unit, reflecting a year of progress, reform and strengthened global partnerships. At the heart of this transformation are our six guiding principles: transparency, communication, good governance, transformation, global leadership and sustainability," said Calvin St. Juste Chairman of the Board of Governors.

1 Year Achievements

Transformation

Structural reforms and strategic investments have been central to this transition, enabling the CIU to position itself as a body that embodies integrity, transparency and trust. The Programme has been refined to ensure it remains competitive and future-focused, whilst maintaining the highest levels of accountability.

One of the major policy shifts introduced during this period was the adjustment of minimum investment thresholds for Approved Development, Private Real Estate and single-family homes. These adjustments were designed to align with prevailing market conditions, whilst safeguarding the long-term value of the Programme.

As a statutory body, the CIU also advanced its due diligence framework by introducing enhanced Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CTF) protocols. In partnership with an EU-based firm, the Unit has reinforced its processes with world-class standards of compliance, ensuring that only applicants of the highest standing are approved.

Innovation

The establishment of the Office of the Chairman in January 2025 has reinforced the governance structure of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, providing clear oversight and strategic leadership at the highest level. This development ensures that the Unit's policies and operations are guided with vision, authority and accountability.

In parallel, a dedicated Communications Division was created to deliver accurate and timely information to stakeholders. This initiative strengthens transparency and fosters confidence among partners, applicants and the wider public by ensuring that engagement is professional, consistent and reliable.

The Unit has also built a centralised hub for escalation management, designed to resolve issues swiftly and effectively. This hub streamlines communication and decision-making, improving the experience of stakeholders and ensuring that concerns are addressed with efficiency and care.

To further enhance its operational capacity, the CIU has rolled out a cutting-edge digital system that significantly improves efficiency and streamlines processes across departments. A major step in this digital transformation was the launch of Saturn, a modern platform designed to revolutionise the application process. By integrating speed, accuracy and transparency, Saturn has become a cornerstone of the Unit's commitment to efficiency and innovation.

Furthermore, the introduction of biometrics into the application process has also strengthened both security and due diligence. This enhancement ensures robust identity verification and further underscores the Unit's determination to uphold the highest international compliance standards.

Excellence

Within the first one hundred days of its statutory transition, the Citizenship by Investment Unit recorded an unprecedented 169 per cent increase in applications. This surge reflects the market's confidence in the reforms and strategic direction undertaken by the Unit.

As the pioneer of the Citizenship by Investment industry for over forty years, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to build upon this legacy, setting benchmarks for excellence and innovation that are recognised globally. The Unit has prioritised focused engagement with international partners, strengthening relationships and ensuring that stakeholders benefit from the highest standards of professionalism and transparency.

Through the establishment of the Office of the Chairman, the CIU has further reinforced oversight and governance, offering its international partners the assurance of a programme managed with integrity and accountability at its core.

The achievements of the past year have been recognised internationally. The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme was ranked number one in the 2024 and also in the 2025 CBI Index, and also named among the Top Five Citizenship by Investment Programmes by the Global Finance & Banking Review, leaving behind countries like Malta and Austria. Further validation came with a positive assessment of the reforms from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Programme has also received industry accolades, including the CIS Time-to-Citizenship Efficiency Award 2025 and the CIS Heritage Excellence Award 2025, affirming the Unit's leadership and commitment to innovation.

In May 2025, the Unit hosted the Investment Gateway Summit in St. Kitts and Nevis, welcoming 186 economic citizens, agents and investors. This landmark event provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration and the strengthening of bonds between the nation and its global community.

Service

The Citizenship by Investment Unit has also resolved thousands of legacy files, ensuring that outstanding matters were brought to a close with efficiency and fairness. This achievement reflects the Unit's determination to maintain credibility and trust, while laying a stronger foundation for the future.

Over the past year, the CIU has strengthened its relationships through more than 2,855 direct engagements. These included discussions with international stakeholders, agents, and partners, all aimed at deepening cooperation and enhancing the global presence of the Programme.

Service delivery has also been significantly enhanced, with strengthened oversight of investment projects ensuring that commitments are executed to the highest standards. The alignment of policy to execution has been seamless, demonstrating the Unit's ability to translate reforms into measurable outcomes.

In another first, the CIU held its inaugural development session with Authorised Agents, creating a dedicated platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and feedback. This initiative has further cemented the collaborative approach between the Unit and its key stakeholders.

Efficiency gains have been notable, with the processing time for approval-in-principle reduced to between 120 and 180 days. This improvement underscores the Unit's commitment to delivering a service that is not only robust but also responsive to the needs of applicants and agents alike.

The CIU has also taken a proactive role in global industry engagement, participating in 37 major events across five continents. These engagements, amounting to more than 2,855 interactions in total, have positioned St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in international citizenship by investment space.

As the Citizenship by Investment Unit marks its first year as a statutory body, it stands as a testament to transformation, resilience and vision. By adopting this statutory framework, St. Kitts and Nevis became the first citizenship by investment jurisdiction to introduce a corporate structure into the industry, setting a new global standard for governance and accountability. Rooted in its six guiding principles the Unit remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards of integrity while delivering value to international stakeholders.

