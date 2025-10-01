Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG
Conference feedback: Capital allocation in investor's focus
Data centre currently not for sale: In the past years, discussions intensified around the possible disposal of the company's data centre in Hamburg. The asset has a book value of € 15m (eNuW), implying significant hidden reserves given an estimated market value of € 40m, (at 70% utilization). Management's goal is to rent out the remaining computing power by YE26. With this, the market value should increase to € 60m (eNuW). Mr Rixen stated that it could be sensible to keep the asset, given the increased demand of German SMEs for domestic computing power due to data sovereignty discussions. In our view, this could pose as a strategic advantage for QBY going forward, which is seen to result in increased pricing power given the general supply constraints.
Besides this, capital allocation was in the centre of discussions, driven by the company's net cash position of € 40m (eNuW for FY25). Here, management provided a clear priority ranking:
Aside from this, current trading remains on track, with management confident regarding FY25 and mid-term outlook. H1'25 already showed encouraging progress: gross margin rose to 20% (Q2), consulting margins more than doubled to 15%, and EBITDA rose to € 2.7m in Q2, underlining the shift toward higher-margin business and the benefits of the transformation.
Going forward, margin expansion will be driven by AI integration (incl. the new "Private Enterprise AI" platform), expanded Security services (Cyber Defence Center Riga), increased near- and offshoring (already at 17%, with =20% FY25 target), and a focused industry-specific business model.
Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 1.30 based on DCF.
