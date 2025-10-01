Researchers in the United States have created a droop control strategy for grid-forming inverters that purportedly improves power system frequency stability. By using an exponential active power-frequency relationship, the novel technique optimizes the use of available headroom, reduces frequency deviations, and enhances overall grid resilience.Renewable energy resources using grid-forming inverters can actively regulate voltage and frequency in the electricity grid, mimicking the inertia of synchronous generators. This capability enhances the frequency stability and response of power systems. ...

