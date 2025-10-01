The European Power Exchange (Epex Spot) will switch its day-ahead market from hourly to 15-minute intervals on Sept. 30, a change mandated by the European Union that is expected to improve solar and wind integration, boost battery trading opportunities, and support dynamic tariffs.The move was originally scheduled for June 11, but not all market participants reported readiness in time. The transition in day-ahead trading on the European electricity exchange Epex Spot from 60-minute blocks to 15-minute intervals required additional preparation. On Sept. 30 the change will take effect, as Epex Spot ...

