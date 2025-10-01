The Generix 6th annual "Tax Reform Electronic Invoicing Barometer" shows strong momentum, broad readiness, and tangible long-term benefits of automating invoicing processes.

Generix, a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, today announces the results of their 6th annual "Tax Reform and Electronic Invoicing Barometer," a survey of more than 200 French decision makers from large and mid-sized companies on their e-invoicing practices and preparation for the 2026/2027 tax reform.

According to the study's results, 80% of companies are confident they will be able to meet the requirement of having 100% of invoices in a structured electronic format by the September 1, 2026 deadline for large and mid-sized companies. Better still, 58% of these companies are ready to start processing invoices electronically in 2025.

Since the 2024 barometer, the reform ecosystem has rapidly evolved, with a sharp increase in Approved Platforms (from 56 to 107), the implementation of beta-testing pilots, the launch of PPF, the publication of technical standards and guides, and the launch of governance bodies like the AFNOR commission and the PEPPOL authority.

With 34% of respondents estimating that the overall cost of the project will be over €1 million, almost all (99%) of respondents are already seeing the added benefits of automation, beyond regulations compliance.

"With such high adoption numbers, companies are already able to realize several benefits as positive consequences of compliance. Within the constraints of the reform, they are already seeing profit opportunities," explains Christophe Viry, Product Marketing Director at Generix. "Regulatory compliance requires the processing of structured data and the automation of incoming and outgoing invoicing chains. We are already seeing this lead to tangible savings across the business."

Over the past three years, the automation rankings have remained mostly unchanged and in fact, have increased in favor of automating invoicing processes.

Automation of inbound invoicing processes increased to 78%, compared to 46% in 2023

Automation of outbound invoicing processes is 73% in 2025, compared to 69% in 2023

Data reliability and the fight against errors and fraud increased to 62% in 2025, compared to 42% in 2023

Improvements in cash management increased from 38% to 60% between 2023 and 2025

For its part, in 2024, Generix obtained its registration numbers as an Approved Platform. This registration allows Generix to act as a trusted third party and operate on behalf of its clients to issue and receive electronic invoices, manage companies in the national directory, and collect e-reporting data for the administration.

With over 25 years of experience as an electronic invoicing operator, Generix aims to be the leading Approved Platform in terms of invoice volume and has already signed numerous contracts, representing a total volume of over 800 million invoices.

Methodology

Online survey, conducted by Exaegis in June 2025 on behalf of Generix, among 206 French decision-makers (financial directors, accounting directors, project directors, business directors, etc.) from large companies and mid-sized companies, in the Retail, Transport Logistics, Services and Industry sectors.

