The Clear Choice for PPA Replacement Will Be Unveiled at K 2025 in Germany in Oct.

Cargill, a global leader in polymer additives, is introducing Incroflo P50 additive, a next-gen polymer processing aid (PPA) for polyolefins. Made at scale as a suitable replacement for fluorinated additives, Incroflo marks a significant step forward in enhancing polymer melt flow and extrudability without the use of intentionally added halogens in plastics manufacturing.

Offered in solid pellet form for clean, easy handling, Incroflo P50 additive delivers consistent performance at just 1,000 ppm. The bio-based polymeric process aid improves film clarity, surface smoothness and eliminates melt fracture including sharkskin across linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) applications.

Composed of 86 percent bio-based material, Incroflo is free from halogens, silicone polymers and PEGs. It provides manufacturers a high-performance option that aligns with increasing regulatory and consumer demand for more renewable, nonhazardous inputs in the plastic value chain.

"As the industry is experiencing ongoing shifts in regulation, we've engineered a premium future-proof additive by tapping into our global feedstock supply chain for a consistently renewable solution," said Adam Maltby, a research fellow with Cargill. "As production of many fluorinated polymer process aids are being phased out, we're taking the lead on bringing alternative solutions to the industry."

Validated through trials, Incroflo additive has demonstrated the ability to:

Increase output rate

Maintain stable melt flow

Eliminate common defects like melt fracture

Cargill will introduce Incroflo at K 2025the world's largest plastics and rubber trade fair, held Oct. 8-15 inDüsseldorf, Germany. The product is available now for order.

