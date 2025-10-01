Hill's Pet Nutrition: Hill's Pet Nutrition Announces 2025 Hill's Global Symposium - "Strong Science, Long Lives" - to Advance Senior Pet Care

Registration now open for veterinary professionals throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa to access to the latest insights in geroscience and nutritional strategies for aging companions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced the 2025 Hill's Global Symposium, focusing on specialized care for aging pets. The Symposium offers one of the largest free global education opportunities available for veterinary professionals worldwide.

Registration is now open for the event, titled "Strong Science, Long Lives," which builds on Hill's foundation of research on senior pet health. Simulated live streaming of the symposium for veterinary professionals in the EMEA region, will take place on October 28-29. Attendees can access the global livestream through Hill's Veterinary Academy platform, offering free virtual access to the English-, Spanish-, and French-language feeds. Virtual registration also provides on-demand access to all sessions after the live event concludes.

To register for Hill's Global Symposium, visit your country's registration link below:

Belgium (French)

Belgium (Dutch)

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Spain

Switzerland (French)

Switzerland (German)

Sweden

Türkiye

Ukraine

United Kingdom

The symposium provides a forum for leading experts from across the globe to discuss the power of nutrition and its place at the forefront of healthcare for aging pets. Attendees will gain innovative insights and practical applications to guide clinical decision-making, covering topics such as veterinary geroscience, cognitive dysfunction syndrome, mobility issues and clinical approaches to senior patients with multiple comorbidities, among other areas.

"The 'Strong Science, Long Lives' theme of this year's Hill's Global Symposium perfectly encapsulates our mission," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, chief veterinary officer of Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We believe that by delving deep into the scientific study of aging (geroscience) and applying cutting-edge nutritional strategies, we can significantly improve the quality and longevity of life for aging pets."

Attendees will hear from more than 18 renowned experts, including Hill's scientists and nutritionists. Speakers will delve into the aging process as it relates to pets and their guardians - from cognitive dysfunction and concurrent conditions to hospice care and client communication. Among the distinguished presenters are:

Keynote speaker Nicole Ehrhart, VMD, MS, DACVS, ACVS Founding Fellow, Surgical Oncology, director of Columbine Health Systems Center for Health Aging and professor at Colorado State University, who will open the Symposium with a presentation on understanding the aging process through Great Danes and the science of longevity.

director of Columbine Health Systems Center for Health Aging and professor at Colorado State University, who will open the Symposium with a presentation on understanding the aging process through Great Danes and the science of longevity. Keynote speaker Natasha Olby, Vet MB, PhD, MRCVS, DACVIM (Neurology), professor of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at North Carolina State University, who will speak on mobility loss in senior dogs.

professor of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at North Carolina State University, who will speak on mobility loss in senior dogs. Katie Tolbert, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM, SA Nutrition), clinical associate professor in small animal and comparative gastroenterology at Texas A&M University, who will explore frailty and comorbidities in geriatric small animal patients.

clinical associate professor in small animal and comparative gastroenterology at Texas A&M University, who will explore frailty and comorbidities in geriatric small animal patients. Allison McGrath, M.S., scientist at Hill's with Global Clinical Nutrition and Claims, and Lisa Restine, DVM, DABVP (Feline), feline professional veterinary affairs manager at Hill's, who together will explore the vital role of nutrition in feline cognition.

"We are thrilled to offer this comprehensive virtual experience, ensuring that veterinary professionals across EMEA can easily access the latest advancements in senior pet care," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, vice president and chief veterinarian for Hill's Pet Nutrition EMEA. "This symposium is designed to empower our colleagues with practical, science-backed knowledge they can use to champion healthy aging for every pet in their care."

Hill's Pet Nutrition is committed to supporting the health of senior pets through innovative therapeutic and wellness-based nutrition. The Symposium will highlight key Hill's products, providing veterinarians with a complete suite of pet foods to help manage senior patient cases.

To learn more about the 2025 Hill's Global Symposium, including the detailed agenda, full speaker roster, and registration information for the free virtual event, please visit Hill's Veterinary Academy via country links above.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com.

