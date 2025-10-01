CJ BIO Introduces Cost-Effective Solutions to Elevate Meat Quality in Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe's meat processing industry faces mounting cost pressures and growing demands for clean-label, healthier and transparent products, CJ BIO is positioning its TasteNrich® portfolio as a breakthrough answer for manufacturers navigating these challenges.

According to Mordor Intelligence (2025), the European meat processing and seasoning market is under "dual pressure" from rising raw material costs and stricter formulation requirements. The seasoning sector, valued at USD 9.7 billion, is expanding at approximately 8% CAGR (Future Market Insights, 2025), with a clear shift toward affordable clean-label blends that improve both flavor and texture. Notably, clean-label claims now appear in 35% of European food launches, with allergen-free and transparent formulations fast becoming decisive purchasing factors (Innova Market Insights, 2025).

"Manufacturers across Europe are being asked to do more with less," said Sun Woong Kim, Head of Taste & Nutrition Business Division, CJ BIO Europe. "Reducing phosphates while maintaining yield, flavor and texture is no longer optional - it is the new competitive standard. That is exactly where our TasteNrich® solutions bring value."

TasteNrich®: Two Proven Solutions for Cost-Effective Performance

TasteNrich® VMEET MB01 - A clean-label meaty taste booster, delivering authentic savory flavor at an optimized cost. Specifically designed for mid-note meaty flavor enhancement, VMEET MB01 serves as a cost-saving alternative to traditional umami boosters, without compromising flavor depth. Free from common allergens, it aligns perfectly with the European market's demand for clean-label and transparent formulations.

TasteNrich® HYBIND - A natural phosphate alternative developed to help processors reduce or replace phosphate without sacrificing functionality while enhancing the overall taste experience. HYBIND improves water-holding capacity, texture stability, and clean-label positioning, enabling manufacturers to produce more natural and consumer-preferred meat products.

Driving Value in a Competitive Market

With cost-efficiency now a decisive factor for large-scale processors, innovations that deliver better yield and taste while reducing additives are emerging as the best value propositions in the B2B meat sector (FoodIngredientsFirst, 2024). CJ BIO's TasteNrich® portfolio addresses these exact needs, providing performance-driven, cost-effective solutions that meet Europe's evolving regulatory and consumer expectations.

"CJ BIO is focused on empowering European meat processors to strengthen their competitiveness by combining science-driven innovation with market-ready cost efficiency," said Sun Woong Kim, Head of Taste & Nutrition Business Division, CJ BIO Europe. "TasteNrich® is more than an ingredient - it is a partner for sustainable growth."

For more information about our Cost-Effective Solutions, visit

Extending Presence at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025

CJ BIO will also showcase its portfolio at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 in Dubai, the region's leading food and beverage technology event. Under the theme "Your Choice of Taste Experience, From Foundation to Edge", CJ BIO will present its flagship solutions-TasteNrich® VMEET MB01 as a meaty taste booster, TasteNrich® SOLUTION UF02 for natural umami enhancement, and CJ TIDE® as the world's No.1 nucleotides. Together, these solutions enable manufacturers to achieve both cost efficiency and authentic taste. To schedule a meeting or learn more about CJ BIO at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, please visit

