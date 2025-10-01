Fluke Corporation: New Fluke GFL-1500 Quickly Locates Ground Faults to Boost Solar System Uptime

Ground fault locator eliminates time-consuming fault hunts by reducing disconnections and brute-force testing individual strings, helping solar technicians work faster and safer

Eindhoven, Netherlands, Oct. 01, 2025, a leading provider of safe, rugged, and reliable industrial tools and integrated software, today announced the launch of the Fluke GFL-1500 Ground Fault Locator, a breakthrough technology designed to address some of the most persistent pain points faced by solar technicians. The Fluke GFL-1500 enables solar technicians to locate ground faults quickly, safely, using non-contact tracing-reducing the need for multiple disconnections and brute-force testing of individual strings.

In utility-scale solar systems, ground faults, which were responsible for 4.0% of all workplace electrical fatalities from 2011 to 2023, are a common challenge often caused by environmental wear, aging infrastructure, or installation quality issues. These faults can lead to costly downtime and reduced energy output. By streamlining the fault-finding process, the Fluke GFL-1500 allows technicians to work more safely, faster, and without disruption-ensuring continuous clean energy production.

The Fluke GFL-1500 combines the power of a signal-producing transmitter with a non-contact detection clamp and a non-contact signal receiver to help technicians quickly and accurately pinpoint the location of active ground faults, even on complex arrays. The Fluke GFL-1500 enables technicians to identify the faulted branch and pinpoint the fault location within a string, without relying on detailed site maps or time-consuming test procedures.

"The Fluke GFL-1500 marks a pivotal advance in non-contact ground-fault troubleshooting for solar technicians," said Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke. "With solar generation surging 30% globally last year**-the fastest annual growth since 2017-there's more urgency than ever to restore systems swiftly when faults occur. The GFL-1500 cuts through uncertainty, enabling technicians to pinpoint and resolve issues fast, minimize expensive downtime, and keep clean energy flowing. It's built from on-the-ground insights to tackle the real challenges of today's booming solar industry."

Locating ground faults has traditionally been a time-consuming, manual, and challenging task for solar technicians. The Fluke GFL-1500 simplifies the process by offering:

Complete Workflow Coverage: The GFL-1500 provides a new end-to-end solution that is compatible with 1500V PV systems, locating ground faults anywhere between the inverter and the module.

Enhanced Safety: Technicians can troubleshoot with confidence by avoiding unnecessary interactions with energized systems, reducing the risk of injury or damage to system components.

Significant Time Savings: Early adopters reported significantly reducing the time to locate hard ground faults. These results will significantly reduce the time it takes to get solar sites back online, while freeing up technicians to tackle other tasks.

User-Friendly Design: Intuitive interface makes it easy to operate for solar technicians with varying levels of experience.

Fluke will be showcasing the Fluke GFL-1500 at Solar and Storage KSA Live, October 12-14 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Please visit booth H1-M40 to receive a demo of Fluke solar products.

For more information and to purchase the GFL-1500, visit Fluke GFL-1500 Solar Ground Fault Locator | Fluke.

About Fluke

As the world leader in test and measurement equipment, software, and service, Fluke is committed to advancing sustainability at a global level. Growth in renewable energy industries requires precision measurement, quality control, and reporting capabilities for installation, maintenance, and service. Every day, Fluke customers stake their reputations on Fluke tools-it's why they depend on Fluke's reliability, accuracy, and commitment to help them extend their skills and professionalism.

*Electrical Safety Foundation International: Workplace Electrical Fatalities: 2011 - 2023

** International Energy Agency: Solar Generation Grew by 30% in 2024

