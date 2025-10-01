Anzeige
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

01.10.2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Financial Stability Facility / ISIN EU000A2SCAN9

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 01.09.2025, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lea-Marie Reich; telephone: +49 711 12727091) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer:European Financial Stability Facility; Aaa (stable) / AA- (stable) /AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Guarantor(s) (if any):-
Aggregate nominal amount:1bn EUR
Description:Tap of 2.875% due 13 February 2034, Bearer Notes / RegSListing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange's (regulated market)
Offer price:99.599

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s):Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Nomura and TD Securities

Although stabilisation offers were made, no stabilisation transactions were carried out.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



