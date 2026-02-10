Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
WKN: LB1B2E | ISIN: DE000LB1B2E5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 08:47
100,27 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 14:18 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

10 February 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau / ISIN DE000A460C80

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 07 January 2026 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lukas Patzer telephone: +49711-127-28238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) , and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/Scope/S&P) (all stable)
Guarantor(s) (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount: 5.000.000.000,00 EUR
Description: Euro RegS Bearer long 3 year benchmark issue no. 1/2026 maturing on 29 June 2029
Offer price: 99.932

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



PostStabilisation 3Y
© 2026 PR Newswire
