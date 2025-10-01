MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphonso Inc., a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV (CTV), today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed public listing of its common stock.The registration statement is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.ContactsMedia Contactir@alphonso.tv

