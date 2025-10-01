Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced the 2025 Phase I drill program at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. The drilling will be focused in the area of IMGW23-04, the spring 2023 discovery hole of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m (see News Release dated 2023-Jun-06).

A program of approximately 2,000 metres is planned with 4 to 6 holes to be drilled to test the discovery zone along strike and dip and also to test for additional bands of mineralization in the footwall. Diafor Inc. of Riviere-Heva, Quebec will undertake the drill program and Laurentia Exploration Inc. of Jonquiere, Quebec will provide technical and geological supervision.

"We have been patiently working toward this next drill program at Gowganda West and are eager to finally see the drill bit turning once again," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "With recent developments at the contiguous Juby Deposits, including the purchase by McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (MLM), we expect to see additional positive developments in the Abitibi's Shining Tree District."

The Gowganda West property hosts a large package of gold prospective Timiskaming metasediments, approximately 7 km in strike and up to 5 km in width, that hosts all the gold mineralization thus far discovered on the property. Successive drill programs advancing to the southwest continued to intersect increasing alteration and gold values in suspected NW trending zones and lead directly to the IMGW23-04 discovery hole. The 48.5m gold interval is characterized by a coarse-grained to boulder-sized conglomerate, with moderate to pervasive silica alteration associated with a large intermediate-mafic dyke. There appears to be a strong correlation between the intensity of the silica alteration and increased gold grades.

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario; contiguous to McFarlane Lake Mining's Juby Deposits Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; and also contiguous to the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. iMetal's fall 2022 and spring 2023 drill program were successful in intersecting new gold trends in the SW section of the property. The Property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested.

The technical content of the New Release has been reviewed and approved by R.Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

iMetal is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

