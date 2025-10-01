EQS-Ad-hoc: Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited: RESULT OF SECONDARY SHARE SALE



1 October 2025 RESULT OF SECONDARY SHARE SALE Further to the announcement released on 30 September 2025 in relation to a proposed secondary sale of ordinary shares (the "Equity Placement") in Glanbia plc (the "Company"), Tirlán Co-Operative Society Limited (the "Co-op" or " Tirlán") announces it has sold in aggregate 17,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Equity Placement Shares") at the price of €13.55 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately €230,350,000. Tirlán intends to use the proceeds from the Equity Placement to finance the concurrent repurchase of its outstanding €250,000,000 1.875 per cent. Secured Exchangeable Bonds due 27 January 2027 (ISIN: XS2436579978) (the "Bonds"), as specified below. The Bonds provided valuable funding to enable the Co-op to acquire full ownership of what is now Tirlán. Following this transaction, Tirlán remains the largest equity investor in Glanbia plc and continues to be a strong supporter of its strategy. The Equity Placement Shares represent approximately 7% of the Company's share capital. Tirlán will hold approximately 43,549,029 ordinary shares in the Company following completion. Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody") and J&E Davy ("Davy") are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the Equity Placement (Goodbody and Davy together the "Joint Global Coordinators"). Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. ("Rabobank-Kepler Cheuvreux") will act as joint bookrunner in connection with the Equity Placement (together with Goodbody and Davy, the "Joint Bookrunners"). The Issuer has agreed to a lock-up in respect of its shares in the Company ending 90 days after the settlement date of the Equity Placement, subject to waiver by the Joint Bookrunners. The trade date for the Equity Placement will be 1 October 2025 and settlement is expected to occur on 3 October 2025. Enquiries: Goodbody (Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner)

Stephen Kane/ Joe Gill/ Jason Molins +353 1 667 0420 Davy (Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner)

Anthony Farrell / Ronan Veale +353 1 679 7788 Rabobank-Kepler Cheuvreux (Joint Bookrunner)

Equity Primary Desk (equityprimary@keplercheuvreux.com) +33 1 53 65 20 57

Tirlán and the Joint Bookrunners will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representations, acknowledgements, and agreements. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



