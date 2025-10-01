True, the only tech and data-first global executive talent platform, announced today the launch of its Digital Infrastructure Practice, led by Managing Director and industry veteran Steve Dargan. Based in the UK with a global mandate, the practice will partner with the investors, developers, and operators building the structural core of the digital economy, placing C-suite, functional, and regional leaders who can navigate the sector's rapid growth and complexity across the entire lifecycle of digital infrastructure.

"As our partners invest heavily in the foundational layer that supports their portfolios, launching a dedicated Digital Infrastructure Practice was a natural evolution for us," said Brad Stadler, Co-CEO of True. "Steve's unparalleled expertise and global network are exactly what our clients need to capitalize on the immense opportunities in this space."

Steve brings more than two decades of experience delivering executive talent to the global digital infrastructure market, and is recognized as one of the sector's foremost executive recruiters. He previously led Digital Infrastructure practices at Granger Reis and Korn Ferry, and headed the Technology practice at Hoggett Bowers. Joining him at True are principals Nick Williams, Cara Dineen, and Nikita Williams. Together, they bring expertise across data centers, broadband, cloud platforms and next-generation connectivity.

"Digital infrastructure is the backbone of the modern economy, and the demand for transformative leadership has never been greater," said Sam McGrath, GM of EMEA APAC. "We are thrilled to welcome Steve and the team to True. With their expertise, we can connect clients with the leaders who will drive innovation, growth and resilience across the entire digital infrastructure landscape. The launch of this practice aligns seamlessly with our global strategy, and directly addresses the rising demand from our clients for elite leadership in this sector."

The practice launches at a time of significant industry transformation. AI is driving unprecedented demand in the sector, and a major shift in the investment landscape is underway toward sophisticated private equity due to the immense capital required for large-scale projects.

"As the digital infrastructure industry matures, it needs leaders capable of managing significant growth and executing complex global strategies," said Steve Dargan. "With a strong foothold in venture capital, private equity and technology, now integrated with digital infrastructure, True is uniquely positioned. We understand the talent needed to lead in this high-stakes environment and are eager to help clients build teams that will drive future innovation."

True is a global talent management platform renowned for executive search excellence. The sixth largest in its industry, True leverages 10+ years of industry data, market insights, and talent lifecycle expertise to help companies make high-impact talent decisions quickly. Products and services include True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim, and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), True Advance (coaching and assessment), SearchEssentials (tech-enabled hiring services), and AboveBoard (inclusive executive community). True also backs promising companies through investment brands True Equity and Vera Equity.

