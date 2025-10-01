Quintauris, the company founded as a single source to enable compatible RISC-V-based products, and Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the worldwide leader in magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) and spin-transfer torque MRAM (STT-MRAM), today announced a strategic collaboration to bring advanced memory solutions into the Quintauris ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the reliability and safety of RISC-V-based platforms, particularly for automotive, industrial and edge applications where data persistence, integrity, low latency and security are critical.

By integrating Everspin's proven MRAM technologies with Quintauris' reference architectures and real-time platforms, the partnership works to ensure memory subsystems meet the highest standards for performance and functional safety one of the most pressing challenges in safety-driven markets.

Everspin's strong commitment to the automotive market extends beyond technology to include proper certifications, manufacturing excellence, long-term supply and continuous quality improvement, values that align closely with Quintauris' mission to make RISC-V commerciallyready for automotive programs.

"Everspin's leadership in MRAM and their track record of over 200 million products deployed make them a strong addition to our ecosystem," said Pedro Lopez, Market Strategy Officer at Quintauris. "Together, we are closing the gap between innovation and dependability, enabling RISC-V to be confidently adopted in next-generation automotive programs."

"RISC-V is opening new doors in safety-critical computing, but it also demands memory that can match its performance and reliability," said David Schrenk, VP Business Development at Everspin Technologies. "By integrating our MRAM into the Quintauris platform, we're helping developers build systems that retain data integrity under power loss, radiation or extreme temperatures, without compromising speed or security. This partnership strengthens the foundation for scalable, dependable platforms that will shape the future of automotive electronics."

About Quintauris

Quintauris is a global provider of RISC-V-based products. Founded in 2023, Quintauris develops profiles, reference architectures and software components which enable compatibility and help establish RISC-V solutions to be widely used across various industries.

Founded by leading semiconductor players such as Bosch, Infineon, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Qualcomm, and STMicroelectronics, Quintauris' mission is to accelerate the global adoption of RISC-V, the open standard Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), enabling the development of next-generation processors for automotive, industrial and IoT applications.

Learn more at www.quintauris.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Everspin

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world's leading provider of magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry's most robust, highest-performance non-volatile memory for industrial IoT, data centers and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001508341/en/

Contacts:

Agency Contact:

Kiterocket

Stephanie Quinn

T: 480-316-8370

E: squinn@kiterocket.com