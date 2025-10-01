Gustafsson Cyber Group Ltd: SILA Launches AI-Powered Growth Engine for SMBs to Combat Ad Fraud and Maximize ROI

LARNACA, Cyprus, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SILA , the AI-powered growth engine for smarter advertising, today announced the launch of its self-service plan, designed for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) managing Google and Meta campaigns. The service blocks invalid and fraudulent clicks in real-time, giving marketers complete control of campaign performance.

Global digital ad spend is projected to reach $678.7 billion in 2025 . Yet, advertisers are on track to lose $172.3 billion to ad fraud by 2028 , representing 22% of total ad spend, with 17% attributed to click fraud. As holiday campaigns drive spend and attract the most fraud, vulnerable SMBs risk wasting budget on malicious click activity, resulting in poor campaign performance.

"Fraud prevention is only the first step for businesses that want to generate 20-30% more real leads without increasing their ad budgets," said Therese Gustafsson, CEO of SILA. "SILA gives SMBs the same data transparency and optimization capabilities as large enterprises, so every marketing investment drives genuine growth."

Unlike standalone fraud detection tools, SILA combines cyber-grade protection with real-time analytics and optimization features, allowing advertisers to block fraudulent clicks, track and trace their sources, optimize targeting and performance with clean data, and boost ROI/ROAS by focusing only on real conversions.

In high-cost competitive markets, fraud is even more rampant. Eliminating invalid traffic can recover as much as 20% of spend. InkDstry, a CRM for tattoo shops, reduced ad spend waste by 22% on average while driving a direct increase in conversions through SILA's platform.

"Before SILA, we were constantly second-guessing whether our ads were reaching the right people, or even real customers," said Zen Donegan, CEO and founder of InkDstry. "Now, we feel confident that every campaign is attracting authentic interest, making our advertising more effective, manageable, and stress-free."

Available now in the UK and globally, SILA's platform can be activated in minutes, requiring no technical expertise. For more information, visit: https://sila-ai.com/

About SILA

SILA is an AI-powered growth engine that helps advertisers and brands worldwide maximise ROI and ROAS by preventing click fraud, blocking unwanted traffic, and turning wasted ad spend into real conversions. Combining multi-layered bot mitigation, behavioural analysis, forensic traffic controls, and granular analytics into one simple platform, SILA provides data transparency, optimization tools, and cyber-grade fraud prevention, ensuring all advertising budget is invested in real people who actually convert.

