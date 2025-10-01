Love Finance secures £45 million debt financing to boost SME lending in the UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Finance, the UK's fastest-growing SME lender and broker, has secured £45 million in its first debt financing arrangement, enabling the company to expand its loan book and support more UK SMEs with fast and flexible business loans. The funding package comprises a £35 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) from FTSE 250 specialist lender, Paragon Bank, and a £10 million junior Medium-Term Note (MTN) programme from LGB Capital Markets.

This milestone allows Love Finance to lend directly from its own book, accelerating decision-making and widening access to quick business loan offering for SMEs. Founded in 2016, fully bootstrapped and profitable, Love Finance has grown revenue over 900% in the last four years to £9.2 million in 2024 and doubled its team, while providing £300 million in funding to more than 7,000 SMEs across the UK.

Each loan will be principally supported through Paragon Bank's senior RCF and LGB Capital Markets' junior MTN programme. Paragon's Structured Lending division, which has a strong record of providing senior secured funding to help UK non-bank lending businesses scale their own loan activities, and LGB, known for delivering innovative financing solutions, underpin Love Finance's lending, while the remainder is provided by the company itself, offering flexibility and control in shaping loans to SME needs.

Jamie Pickering, Co-Head of Structured Lending at Paragon Bank, said:

"Paragon's Structured Lending division is designed to support high-growth businesses with bespoke funding solutions that enable them to scale at pace. Our latest partnership with Love Finance reflects this mission. By backing innovative lenders like Love Finance, we're proud to be helping strengthen the resilience and creativity of the UK's vibrant SME sector, which plays a vital role in driving economic prosperity and regional development."

Jack Smith, Founder and CEO of Love Finance, said:

"Securing our first debt financing is a major milestone for Love Finance. With the support of Paragon Bank and LGB Capital Markets, we can scale our own book lending, reach more SMEs across the UK, and continue driving innovation in business finance. This funding brings us another step closer to our goal of being the UK's most trusted and accessible SME lender."

Fergus Rendall, Director at LGB Capital Markets, said:

"We're delighted to be supporting Love Finance at such a pivotal stage in their growth. Their data-driven approach to SME lending, combined with a clear vision and strong execution, makes them a standout in the market. This funding structure, combining Paragon's senior facility with our MTN programme, provides a scalable and robust platform for the next phase of expansion. We look forward to seeing the business continue to go from strength to strength."

This debt facility reflects strong institutional confidence in Love Finance's performance and growth strategy. It reinforces the company's commitment to helping more SMEs across the UK access fast, flexible finance and grow their businesses. SMEs looking for flexible and quick business loans can learn more on Love Finance's website.

About Love Finance:

Love Finance is the UK's fastest-growing SME lender and broker, founded in 2016 by Jack Smith to simplify the business loan process. With a mission to make business finance simple, fast, and beautiful, the company has funded over £300 million in loans for more than 7,000 SMEs across all sectors in the UK. Recognised by The Sunday Times, Financial Times, UK Growth Index, FeBe, and Sifted as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Love Finance combines direct lending and brokerage services to deliver fast, flexible, and tailored funding solutions. With an industry-leading 5-star Trustpilot rating, businesses can enquire in 60 seconds, check eligibility in 5 minutes, and receive funding in as little as 4 hours.

