1% Cashback on International Transfers through iFAST Global Bank

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those living abroad and unable to return home, the holiday season may feel bittersweet, as joyous celebrations are often accompanied by a tinge of homesickness. In such moments, remittances become a meaningful way to share love and keep traditions alive.

To spread the festive spirit, iFAST Global Bank is launching a cashback campaign on international transfers. From 1 October to 30 November 2025, customers can enjoy 1% cashback on cross-currency international payments in five designated currencies - INR, PKR, BDT, PHP and EUR - on international transfers up to £1,500 per month, capped at £15 cashback per month. This promotion is applicable to cross-currency international payments and e-wallet transactions via EzWallet.

Key benefits of sending money abroad with iFAST Global Bank:

Near-instant transfers: Most EzRemit transfers complete within 48 hours, subject to the receiver's country and bank.

Competitive FX rates: Access real-time exchange rates in the iFAST Global Bank app.

No overseas transaction fees: Enjoy fee-free cross-currency transfers for great value.*

Enjoy fee-free cross-currency transfers for great value.* Secure transactions: All eligible deposits are protected up to £85,000 per person under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

"Family and festive traditions hold deep meaning, and we want to help our customers stay close to their loved ones, no matter the distance. With our international payment services, being far from home doesn't mean missing out on celebrations. You can count on us to make every transfer seamless and affordable," said Simon Lee, Digital Personal Banking General Manager of iFAST Global Bank.

For more information, refer to the terms and conditions of the cashback program at www.ifastgb.com

*Fee applies for same-currency international transfers. Refer to our fee schedule at www.ifastgb.com/en/fees

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$27.20 billion as at 30 June 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

