Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 10:10 Uhr
Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet UK adds Nolimit City to portfolio of casino game providers

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet UK, a popular online casino platform, will now have an even greater selection of titles to offer its customers, as they partner with high-quality provider Nolimit City.

Nolimit City has become a major player within the iGaming world in recent years. Through the continued creation of a range of fabulous and edgy video slots, all with a variety of themes and innovative gameplay mechanics, the provider continues to go from strength to strength.

NetBetplayers within the UK will have access to some of the best titles in Nolimit City's diverse catalogue, including the much-loved slots Fire in the Hole 3, Duck Hunters and Mental 2.

Furthermore, all of Nolimit City's slots available on the NetBet platform are optimised for mobile play, allowing users to enjoy the same immersive casino experience either on desktop or through a mobile or tablet device.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "This partnership with Nolimit City really strengthens our casino games offering. Nolimit City has created some of the most unique and ingenious video slots available on the market today, which is perfect for both NetBet's long-term goals and our users in the UK."

Malcolm Mizzi, COO & Commercial Director of Nolimit City, added: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with NetBet, a thriving brand that's broadening its reach across several of our key markets. With our diverse portfolio of games, we're confident NetBet players will enjoy the Nolimit City experience. We really look forward to seeing this collaboration flourish even further with more exciting prospective markets ahead."

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.


