DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ANXG LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 282.0127 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1763437 CODE: ANXG LN ISIN: LU1681038326 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN LEI Code: 549300Q98JEX556UXN73 Sequence No.: 403834 EQS News ID: 2206736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2206736&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2025 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)