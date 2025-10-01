Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 02:12 Uhr
Perseus Mining Limited: Appointment of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Perth, WA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- perseus mining confirms appointment of new managing director and chief executive officer

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) is pleased to announce that Mr Craig Jones has been appointed to the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 October 2025. The appointment follows the retirement of former Managing Director and CEO, Mr Jeff Quartermaine, on 30 September 2025, and the period of leadership transition since Mr Jones commenced in the role of CEO-Designate on 18 August 2025.

Reference is made to Perseus's market release dated 1 August 2025 containing details of Mr Jones's experience and remuneration package.

This market announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman of the Board of Perseus Mining Limited, Mr Rick Menell.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,351,166,409

Performance rights: 8,618,344

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

craig.jones@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

