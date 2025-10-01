Faraday Future Issues a Statement on a Recent Fire Incident at Its Satellite Office Building

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today issued a statement on a recent fire incident that occurred at a Faraday Future satellite office building.

"On Sunday, September 28, a fire occurred in one of the buildings that is part of FF's U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles. The Company attaches great importance to this matter and would like to provide the following statement and clarification on the issue:

No injuries from the incident were reported, and all operations at FF's headquarters remain unaffected.

An FF 91 show vehicle inside the building is believed to have caught fire. Some of the building's wall surfaces sustained damage.

The Company is cooperating with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.





Regarding the condition of the vehicle, its overall structure remains intact. The subframe, including the tires and wheels, battery pack and cabin floor, also remains largely undamaged. Based on the Company's preliminary analysis, FF has found no evidence that the battery pack from the FF 91 was the cause of the fire or explosion. At this time, FF believes the most likely causes are either an electrical short circuit in the showroom wiring, or a short circuit caused by a loose connection in the 12V low-voltage system of the vehicle.

The vehicle involved was designated as a Beta unit, meaning an early engineering prototype. and because it was produced for testing, engineering and show purposes only, its interior materials do not meet the flammability standards of production vehicles. This beta prototype is quite different from FF 91 production vehicles.

Safety has always been a top priority. This incident serves as a reminder for FF's facility fire prevention efforts. The Company will diligently move to complete the investigation and analysis of the fire and, based on the results, take any necessary improvement and corrective measures to further strengthen its safety systems and reduce potential risks."

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): ir@faradayfuture.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com