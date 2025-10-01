Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETT1 | ISIN: BE0003825420 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
01.10.25 | 11:30
227,00 Euro
+8,10 % +17,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPINE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPINE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
220,00234,0011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 08:36 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Campine NV: Campine completes acquisition of Ecobat's French battery recycling operations

Occasional information - October 1st 2025 - 08:30

Campine NV, a metals recycling and specialty chemicals company listed on Euronext Brussels, has finalized the acquisition of Ecobat's French subsidiaries, strengthening its position as a leader in Europe's circular economy.

The transaction, closed on September 30, 2025, includes two battery recycling plants and one semi-finished lead products factory. Together, the sites add 70,000 tons of annual battery recycling capacity and expand Campine's downstream offering with lead anodes for the zinc and copper industries.

In 2024, the acquired assets generated approximately €100 million in revenue with positive EBITDA. The final purchase price is expected to be around €14 million, subject to closing adjustments including cash, debt and liabilities.

Strategic Growth in France

"This is a major step in Campine's European expansion," said Wim De Vos, CEO of Campine. "With five plants now operating in France, we expect to realize operational synergies quickly and strengthen our regional supply chain."

David Wijmans, Director Circular Metals, added: "The Ecobat facilities have free smelting capacity that we plan to use immediately. From next year, we also aim to adapt the furnaces to Campine's proprietary technology to recover antimony, tin and other metals, fitting perfectly with our multi-material recycling strategy."

Benefits Across Campine's Businesses

The acquisition will also support Campine's recycled plastics business unit (CrP), as the Ecobat plants generate around 3,000 tons of polypropylene waste annually from battery casings.

Exclusions from the Deal

Ecobat's Li-ion collection activities and its new lead-acid battery sales and distribution in France are not part of this transaction.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)
(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.