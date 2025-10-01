Campine NV: Campine completes acquisition of Ecobat's French battery recycling operations

Occasional information - October 1st 2025 - 08:30

Campine NV, a metals recycling and specialty chemicals company listed on Euronext Brussels, has finalized the acquisition of Ecobat's French subsidiaries, strengthening its position as a leader in Europe's circular economy.

The transaction, closed on September 30, 2025, includes two battery recycling plants and one semi-finished lead products factory. Together, the sites add 70,000 tons of annual battery recycling capacity and expand Campine's downstream offering with lead anodes for the zinc and copper industries.

In 2024, the acquired assets generated approximately €100 million in revenue with positive EBITDA. The final purchase price is expected to be around €14 million, subject to closing adjustments including cash, debt and liabilities.

Strategic Growth in France

"This is a major step in Campine's European expansion," said Wim De Vos, CEO of Campine. "With five plants now operating in France, we expect to realize operational synergies quickly and strengthen our regional supply chain."

David Wijmans, Director Circular Metals, added: "The Ecobat facilities have free smelting capacity that we plan to use immediately. From next year, we also aim to adapt the furnaces to Campine's proprietary technology to recover antimony, tin and other metals, fitting perfectly with our multi-material recycling strategy."

Benefits Across Campine's Businesses

The acquisition will also support Campine's recycled plastics business unit (CrP), as the Ecobat plants generate around 3,000 tons of polypropylene waste annually from battery casings.

Exclusions from the Deal

Ecobat's Li-ion collection activities and its new lead-acid battery sales and distribution in France are not part of this transaction.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)

(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)