Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 10:30 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(A non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78).

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities (the "Company") would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 September 2025 consisted of the following:

  • 316,389,197 ordinary shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 September 2025 was therefore 316,389,197

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900
About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.