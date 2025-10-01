ADISA's Research Centre, a UK-based independent test laboratory, certifies its first Japanese data erasure software

Personal Media Corporation (President CEO: Akira Matsui, Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo) announces that its PC data erasure software "DiskShredder ToGo" has successfully achieved ADISA Product Assurance Certification to NIST 800-88 following rigorous testing by ADISA Research Centre, an independent test laboratory that validates the effectiveness of data erasure software. This product becomes the first Japanese data erasure software to receive certification from ADISA Research Centre.

"DiskShredder ToGo" is a data erasure software that can be used an unlimited number of times within 90 days of purchase, with no restrictions on the number of devices that can be erased. The product has been available through Personal Media Corporation's online store since April 2025, responding to the surge in erasure demand driven by the planned end of Windows 10 support in October 2025.

The latest version Ver.1.01 of this product has now received ADISA Product Assurance Certification to NIST 800-88 from ADISA Research Centre, a UK-based independent test laboratory specializing in data sanitisation, achieving Assurance Level 5 for its erasure functionality. Assurance Level 5 represents public certification that the product complies with NIST 800-88 standards, following rigorous verification by independent specialists. "DiskShredder ToGo Ver.1.01" meets all Level 5 requirements for both HDDs and SSDs.

Personal Media Corporation takes pride in "DiskShredder ToGo Ver.1.01" receiving ADISA Product Assurance certification. The base data erasure software "DiskShredder" has established a strong presence in Japan with approximately 13,000 contracts as of August 2025, serving as a trusted tool to prevent data breach incidents from discarded PCs that repeatedly occur in Japan. With this ADISA Product Assurance Certification to NIST 800-88 from a globally recognized certification body, users can now confidently utilize this internationally validated product. The company plans to expand this product to English-speaking countries beyond the USA as well as within Japan.

About ADISA Research Centre

The ADISA Research Centre provides rigorous, independent testing of data sanitisation products across a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, IoT hardware, embedded storage, and physical destruction tools. With over 300 products tested, the lab has uncovered critical vulnerabilities in existing specifications and certifications, highlighting the growing complexity of modern data erasure challenges. By developing proprietary techniques and maintaining strict testing standards, ADISA ensures that certified products meet the highest assurance levels, offering customers trusted, validated solutions in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Company Profile:

Trade name: ADISA

Location: The Lodge, Harpenden Hall, Southdown Road, Harpenden, AL5 1TE, United Kingdom

Representative: Zoë Harding, Commercial Manager

URL: https://adisacertification.com/

About Personal Media Corporation

Since its establishment in 1980, Personal Media Corporation has commercialized software with original technology and foresight, with the goal of realizing computers that serve as truly personal media. One of the results of these efforts is the "DiskShredder" and other security-related products.

Company Profile:

Trade name: Personal Media Corporation

Location: Matsumoto-Subaru Bldg. 2-6-13 Hiratsuka, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, 142-0051 Japan

Representative: Akira Matsui, President

URL: https://www.personal-media.co.jp/index-e.html

