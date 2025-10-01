TwentyFour Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 September 2025 consisted of the following:

774,786,661 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 30 September 2025 was therefore 774,786,661

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.