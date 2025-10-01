Kia America Posts Best Quarter And Highest Year-to-date Sales In Company History

Record third quarter pushes Kia's total year-to-date sales up 9 percent over 2024

Double-digit dealer sales growth through the first three quarters of 2025

Year-over-year, Kia's electrified models grew 26 percent; sedans 19 percent; and SUVs 6 percent

EV9 achieves best any month and best any quarter records, with 3,094 and 7,510 units sold, respectively

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered 65,507 units in September, a 11 percent increase over September 2024, and achieved a new record with any-quarter sales totaling 219,637 units. This brings the total sales for the first three quarters to a record-breaking 636,148 units while the year-to-date sales through Kia dealers also set a new record with 583,163 units through September. These record-setting performances represent 9- and 10-percent increases, respectively, over the same period last year, and have Kia on pace for a third consecutive annual sales record.

Six Kia models - K5 (+85 percent); Carnival (+48 percent); Telluride (+13 percent); Sportage (+13-percent); Sorento (+7 percent); and K4 (+4 percent) posted notable increases over the first three quarters of 2024. And through September, sales of Kia's electrified models (+26 percent); sedans (+19 percent); and SUVs (+6 percent) increased over the same period last year, illustrating the popularity of the brand's diverse model line-up.

"As we begin the last quarter of the year, these best-ever sales performances set the Kia brand on perfect trajectory to achieve yet another annual sales record and the brand's highest-ever market share," said Eric Watson, vice-president, sales operations, Kia America. "And with the most significant, double-digit increases seen in Kia's electrified and sedan models, which highlight the strong appeal and competitive strength of Kia's diverse model line-up, we are confident that the wide variety of vehicles in our world-class model line-up will continue to attract both repeat and new customers to Kia showrooms well into 2026."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

Pricing for the 2026 Sorento SUV. Available in ICE, HEV and PHEV powertrains and featuring a host of exterior enhancements, the Sorento also boasts a new leather-trimmed steering wheel that more closely identifies it with other models in the Kia lineup. Pricing for the 2026 Sorento SUV ICE starts at $32,190 MSRP 1 ; the Sorento HEV starts at $38,890 MSRP; and the Sorento PHEV starts at $48,290 MSRP.

; the Sorento HEV starts at $38,890 MSRP; and the Sorento PHEV starts at $48,290 MSRP. The second installment of a two-part creative campaign for the Sportage SUV, this time featuring the 2026 Sportage Hybrid model. As the fast-growing brand's best-selling nameplate, the 2026 Kia Sportage advances design, innovation, technology and convenience across three diverse powertrains, including the powerful turbo hybrid model.



MONTH OF SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER YTD Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 3,094 2096 12,448 15970 EV6 2,116 1,612 11,077 15,985 K4/Forte 8,829 10,266 107,643 104,004 K5 5,290 4,898 52,581 28,476 Soul 4,069 4,016 40,408 40,094 Niro 2,446 1,687 20,109 25,132 Seltos 4,635 3,877 40,065 48,177 Sportage 14,515 11,163 134,102 118,758 Sorento 6,502 6,572 74,012 69,176 Telluride 8,408 8,699 92,498 81,754 Carnival 5,603 4,027 51,205 34,727 Total 65,507 58,913 636,148 584,170

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

SOURCE Kia America