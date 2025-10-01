Grey

Grey Launches Faster Rupee Payouts for Indians Earning Globally



01-Oct-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Y Combinator-backed US fintech expands services to India with minutes-fast transfers that bypass traditional banking delays

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- Y Combinator-backed startup fintech Grey ( www.Grey.co ) has expanded its services to India, now offering almost instant rupee payouts to serve Indians earning from international sources-from freelancers and entrepreneurs to students and expats sending money home, receiving support from family and managing cross-border finances.

The product expansion positions Grey, a US-licensed fintech, that serves over 2 million users across 50+ countries, as a major player offering comprehensive global banking services specifically designed for India's digitally connected workforce, providing instant access to USD, EUR, and GBP accounts alongside local rupee conversions.

India processes over $125 billion in annual remittances, more than any country globally, yet most recipients still wait 3-5 business days and pay 3-7% in hidden fees for international transfers.

"Traditional banks treat international payments like it's still 1995," said Idorenyin Obong, Grey's CEO, who spent time in Bengaluru meeting users "I talked to a freelance designer who was losing ?15,000 monthly just on conversion fees and delays. That's serious money."

The timing reflects India's growing global economic integration. The country has the world's largest freelance market with over 15 million freelancers and approximately 3 million remote workers employed by foreign companies. Most still rely on traditional payment methods with multi-day delays, despite having clients primarily based in the US, UK, Australia, Europe, and South America.

Grey's approach differs by providing users with actual US, European, and UK bank account details, allowing international clients to pay as if hiring locally, then instantly converting funds to rupees on the recipient's end.

"We're not just another remittance app," Obong explained. "We're giving Indians the same financial infrastructure that Americans and Europeans have which is instant access to global money."

The launch positions Grey directly against established players in India, a market where cross-border payment companies have struggled with regulatory complexity and local banking partnerships.

Indian users can sign up immediately at www.Grey.co . The service supports payouts from 170+ countries and includes virtual USD debit cards and USDC cryptocurrency deposits and payouts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Grey.

Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/46uM8X5

Media contact:

For all press-related inquiries, please contact:

Oyinda

oyinda@grey.co

About Grey:

Grey is at the forefront of providing secure and convenient global banking solutions to meet the needs of customers and businesses. Grey holds a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada, and FinCEN in the USA, and our primary focus is emerging markets. Our range of services enables individuals and businesses to easily own and manage multi-currency accounts ( https://apo-opa.co/46beVhA ) This includes currency exchange ( https://apo-opa.co/45IlvOq ), sending and receiving payments (https://apo-opa.co/3Ydi2DT) to and from over 170 countries, as well as access to virtual cards (https://apo-opa.co/3zEyItt).

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



