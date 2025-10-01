Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 30 September 2025 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,693.04p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,730.26p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.8%. There are currently 80,889,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
1 October 2025
