Betamek Berhad: Betamek Research And Jiangsu Yibang Ink Strategic MoU To Advance EV Charging Solutions In ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Betamek Berhad (" Betamek " or the " Company "), an Original Design Manufacturer (" ODM ") and a leading player in electronics manufacturing services (" EMS ") for the automotive industry, today announced through its wholly owned subsidiary, Betamek Research Sdn. Bhd. ("BRSB") the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Jiangsu Yibang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yibang"), a leading Chinese enterprise specialising in new energy vehicle ("NEV") charging protocol conversion technologies.

(L-R): En. Mirzan bin Mahathir, Managing Director of Betamek Berhad, Mr. Ma TianYi, General Manager of Jiangsu Yibang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Recognised as a national high-tech enterprise, Yibang specialises in the research, development and commercialisation of Electric Vehicle Communication Converters ("EVCC") and Supply Equipment Communication Controllers ("SECC"). The company supplies its technologies to global automotive manufacturers such as Perodua, Vinfast, Mitsubishi and Jiangling Motors Corporation , supporting the growing electric vehicle market with patented and standard-compliant solutions that help OEMs accelerate certification and reduce time-to-market.

Under the MoU, both Betamek and Yibang will explore a comprehensive collaboration covering technical R&D, supply chain management coordination, contract manufacturing and logistics, alongside related supporting products for the ASEAN region.

Through this collaboration, the Company will leverage its experience in research, design and development for electronics manufacturing services and play a role in supporting the production of Yibang's EVCC and SECC products in Malaysia. At the same time, Yibang will bring to the partnership its proprietary hardware, software, firmware and application technologies for EVCC and SECC devices , which are critical components for battery management systems in electric vehicles. These devices are certified and compliant with TÜV Rheinland and DEKRA standards, ensuring reliability and adherence to global EV charging protocols.

The partnership also outlines the establishment of Yibang-compliant facilities by Betamek in Malaysia for the assembly of EVCC and SECC devices, with Yibang agreeing to exclusively outsource the manufacturing and assembly of its solutions to Betamek for mutually developed markets and customers in ASEAN region. In addition, both companies intend to jointly undertake marketing and business development initiatives to secure confirmed orders and accelerate the commercialisation of EV charging communication technologies in the region.

Encik Muhammad Fauzi Bin Abd Ghani, Executive Director of Betamek commented, "This MoU marks a significant step for Betamek in strengthening its foothold in the electric vehicle ecosystem. By leveraging Yibang's advanced technologies alongside our local manufacturing expertise, we are well-positioned to support the growth of EV adoption in Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region. This collaboration is fully aligned with our strategy to diversify beyond our core automotive EMS business into emerging green technologies."

Mr. Ma TianYi, General Manager of Jiangsu Yibang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. added, "Partnering with Betamek provides us with a trusted local partner that has the engineering and manufacturing strength to scale our solutions for ASEAN. Together, we will be able to accelerate time-to-market for our EV charging communication systems and meet the rising demand for reliable, standard-compliant solutions in the region."

This MoU serves as a preliminary framework for collaboration, with both parties intending to enter into a Definitive Agreement within the next 12 months to formalise the commercial terms and ensure the long-term execution of this strategic partnership.

This collaboration builds onBetamek's continued investments in innovation, including the launch of its new R&D Centre in Rawang, Selangor in March 2025. Officiated by YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), reinforcing Betamek's rolein supporting Malaysia's ambition to lead in next-generation automotive and green technology development.

ABOUT BETAMEK BERHAD

Betamek is an ODM and EMS provider specialising in design and development (D&D), procurement and manufacturing of customised electronics and components for the automotive industry.

The Company is principally involved in the D&D and manufacture of vehicle audio products and components comprising vehicle infotainment systems and audio video accessories as well as vehicle accessories such as air conditioning control panels, USB chargers, mirror switches, power sockets, reverse cameras and other car accessories.

For more information, visit https://www.betamek.com.my/ .

