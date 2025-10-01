DeepL announces Gonçalo Gaiolas as new Chief Product Officer

Veteran tech leader joins DeepL to accelerate Language AI innovation, enterprise adoption and drive its agentic AI future

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today announced the appointment of Gonçalo Gaiolas as Chief Product Officer (CPO). With a strong background in product development, cross-functional leadership, and transformative innovation, Gonçalo will focus on continuing to advance DeepL's powerful Language AI solutions for enterprises - trusted by over 200,000 business customers worldwide - while also guiding the company's expansion into the agentic AI market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gonçalo to the DeepL team at such a pivotal time for our business, as we continue to scale our Language AI products and prepare to bring our newest product, DeepL Agent, to market," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO of DeepL. "His track record in product innovation and commitment to people leadership are exactly what we need for this next chapter. Gonçalo will play a central role in taking our cutting-edge research and bringing it to market through solutions that deliver real impact for our customers."

Gonçalo has an impressive track record in the tech industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at SoSafe, a B2B cybersecurity company, where he helped double the company's revenue and expanded its global footprint. His ability to bridge teams and foster collaboration has been instrumental in leading large-scale projects that drive meaningful change.

Before SoSafe, Gonçalo spent over a decade at OutSystems in senior product leadership roles, including as Chief Product Officer, helping customers reinvent how to build custom mission critical systems. His diverse background also includes advisory roles on several boards, helping emerging startups navigate their growth journeys.

"I was immediately drawn to DeepL's mission of addressing mission critical business challenges with AI, starting with the translation and localization challenges that impact so many companies today, and now expanding into agentic AI that can deliver even greater value for our customers," said Gonçalo Gaiolas, CPO at DeepL. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI, building purpose-built products that meet our customers' needs and make a real difference in how they work."

Gaiolas' appointment comes on the heels of the launch of DeepL AI Labs - the company's new hub for innovation and upcoming projects - and the unveiling of DeepL's latest product, DeepL Agent , an autonomous, general-purpose AI agent designed to handle the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that knowledge workers face every day. Currently in beta, the agent marks DeepL's first expansion beyond language solutions into the broader AI market, and brings DeepL's hallmark quality, precision and security to the rapidly growing agentic AI landscape.

DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including the soon to be released DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com .

