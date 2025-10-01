Pharmanovia today announced the appointment of Stephan Eder as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pharmanovia, effective today.

Stephan Eder, CEO

Stephan is a highly experienced leader, with over two decades leading teams and businesses in senior roles in multi-national pharma. Most recently, he served on the Executive Committee at Stada, a private equity backed company focusing on Generics, Specialty and Consumer Healthcare, in several commercial roles, most importantly as Head of Europe, leading a business with sales of EUR 3.5bn and over 6,000 employees. Prior to that, Stephan worked at Novartis and latterly moved over to Sandoz and Hexal, where he held a number of senior positions including CEO, Hexal/Sandoz Germany.

Guido Oelkers, Chair of Pharmanovia, commented: "Stephan has a strong track record delivering sustainable growth across diverse businesses. He has demonstrated a high degree of ambition and urgency and is passionate about building strong teams.

"The board welcomes Stephan as the incoming CEO and looks forward to the company's future development under his leadership."

Stephan Eder added, "I am excited to join an organisation that not only owns trusted established brands but is poised to launch some exciting innovative medicines in the next couple of years. I am impressed by the team and see a very strong commitment to making a difference to patient's lives. This sense of purpose coupled with the ongoing support from our shareholders, gives me conviction to lead the company to the next phase of growth."



About Pharmanovia

Pharmanovia is a global healthcare company. Our purpose is to make medicines fit for tomorrow, to improve the lives of patients globally.

We do this by rediscovering, repurposing or re-engineering established medicines to improve patient outcomes and experiences as well as identifying new chemical entities that complement our existing portfolio to address unmet need.

With a diverse and growing team in over 160 countries across the globe, we deliver high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four core therapeutic areas Endocrinology, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Oncology.

For more information about Pharmanovia, please visit www.pharmanovia.com.

