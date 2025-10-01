DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC LN) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.205 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53167471 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 403852 EQS News ID: 2206816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 01, 2025 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)