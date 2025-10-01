Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 11:26
24,470 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,51024,52012:37
24,51024,52012:37
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 11:18 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Volvo Energy: Volvo Group introduces PU2000: a smart, safe and energy cost optimized BESS

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Energy, part of the Volvo Group, today officially introduces the PU2000 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at its Customer Day in Gothenburg. Designed, developed, and manufactured in Sweden, the PU2000 supports energy optimization and resiliency, and accelerates the transition to electrification, marking an important expansion of Volvo Group's portfolio into energy solutions.

Volvo Energy introduces the PU2000 battery energy storage system

During the Customer Day, customers, partners, and media get firsthand experience of the PU2000 in operation. The system demonstrates how it optimizes energy costs, supports operational continuity, and enables advanced site energy management. Guests explore performance monitoring and safety systems, highlighting the PU2000's seamless integration with the Volvo Site Controller and Volvo Cloud Energy Management System (VEMS).

"Today we are not just talking about the energy transition, we are showing it in practice. The PU2000 is a tangible example of how Volvo Group is expanding from vehicles into energy solutions, helping our customers optimize energy costs, improve energy resilience, decarbonize their operations and accelerate electrification. This is a significant step in taking a greater responsibility for the energy transformation," says Elisabeth Larsson, SVP and Head of Sales & Services, Volvo Energy. She continues: "Aligned with Volvo Group's ambition to be a leading force in the shift toward electrification and the green transition, the PU2000 will help customers overcome grid constraints, strengthen resilience, and reduce their carbon footprint."

The PU2000 delivers three key benefits in a single, integrated solution. Firstly, it ensures seamless integration by connecting with the Volvo Cloud Energy Management System and the Volvo Site Controller for smooth operations, real-time monitoring, and cost-optimized energy use. Secondly, it provides safety, quality and security by Volvo standards. The system is equipped with advanced fire prevention, liquid cooling, PFAS free direct injection fire suppression, robust cybersecurity, and Volvo supply chain controls. Finally, it offers flexible and future-ready performance. It supports peak shaving, load shifting, energy cost optimization, grid market revenue generation, EV charging integration, and island mode operation ensuring long term customer value.

Product information
Visit Volvo PU2000

Volvo Energy is one of the Volvo Group's business areas, offering charging solutions, energy storage, battery optimization, and battery lifecycle management.

Contact Volvo Energy

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786156/Volvo_Group.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786155/Volvo_Logo.jpg

Volvo Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volvo-group-introduces-pu2000-a-smart-safe-and-energy-cost-optimized-bess-302572244.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.