Strategic partnership to deliver secure, low latency connectivity across Greenland

Enabling critical services, including mobility, maritime, emergency response, and remote community access

Highlighting strategic role of LEO in Arctic coverage, digital resilience, and sovereign connectivity

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) Tusass, Greenland's national provider of telecommunications services, has signed a strategic multi-year agreement to bring Eutelsat's OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity to Greenland. The expanded partnership will enable the delivery of secure and resilient communications across the country's vast and remote territory.

Through this partnership, Tusass will leverage Eutelsat's OneWeb network to address a wide range of connectivity needs-from community broadband access to mission-critical infrastructure, including maritime, mobility, and emergency services. The deployment supports Tusass in delivering on its strategic objectives for digital inclusion, infrastructure integration, and sovereign capacity across Greenland.

Eutelsat's OneWeb satellites operate in a polar orbit, enabling seamless high-latitude coverage and ensuring low latency, high-speed connectivity in Arctic conditions. This capability is especially critical for Greenland, where many areas lack access to terrestrial infrastructure. OneWeb's proven resilience in challenging environments such as Northern Canada further underscores its reliability across similarly remote Arctic regions.

As resilience and sovereignty become top priorities for Arctic and European nations, this partnership reinforces Eutelsat's role as a trusted enabler of secure, sovereign-grade connectivity solutions.

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat, said: "Critical infrastructure has become a key focus area across Europe, and we are delighted to continue our work with Tusass to support its efforts in connecting remote communities, backbone infrastructure, and enabling essential services such as rescue operations and maritime security and safety. Our expanded partnership highlights the growing relevance of LEO for both resiliency and redundancy, and for meeting the evolving sovereign and commercial connectivity needs of remote regions. As Arctic nations seek to reinforce their infrastructure Eutelsat delivers a unique capability to connect communities and critical systems, wherever they are."

Toke Binzer, Tusass Chief Executive Officer added: "Greenland presents one of the world's most complex connectivity challenges. By partnering with Eutelsat and its OneWeb LEO solution, we are strengthening our ability to meet the needs of our people and institutions- from everyday internet access to robust national communications infrastructure. This agreement reflects our commitment to resilient, future-proof connectivity that serves all society."

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

