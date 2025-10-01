KBRA releases research that examines the weakening link between oil price shocks and euro area inflation. KBRA's analysis highlights how structural shifts, including reduced oil intensity, diversified supply, anchored inflation expectations, and accelerating electrification, are lessening oil's immediate pass-through into consumer prices. While this development supports sovereign resilience by tempering fiscal and monetary pressures, KBRA notes that extreme supply disruptions could still trigger renewed volatility. This KBRA report concludes that the euro area's transition represents a gradual but positive credit development, lowering headline exposure while leaving residual risks in place.

Key Takeaways

Oil's waning impact: Euro area inflation has become less sensitive to oil shocks, with immediate pass-through effects weakening over time.

Tempering expectations: Inflation expectations appear partially decoupled from oil volatility, reflecting market fatigue, policy buffers, and diversification.

Structural transition: The growing role of renewables and electrification is diluting oil's influence, supporting sovereign resilience but not removing fiscal and supply risks.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

A Fractured Europe Faces Rising Fiscal Strain

Defence vs. Deficits: Navigating NATO Targets Under EU Fiscal Rules

Steady but Strained: Europe's Path Through Mounting Global Challenges

Europe's Labour Market Outlook Amid Trade Protectionism

AI Adoption and EU Sovereign Credit Analysis

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1011552

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001906727/en/

Contacts:

Ken Egan, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1275

ken.egan@kbra.com

Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Senior Managing Director

+1 646-731-2362

joan.feldbaumvidra@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com