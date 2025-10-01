DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2025 / 11:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.6955 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12471685 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 403862 EQS News ID: 2206856 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2206856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2025 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)