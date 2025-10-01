Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 12:02 Uhr
Biolog, Inc.: Biolog Lab Services Enters Food Safety Arena to Combat Pathogen Risks

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Biolog, Inc., a trusted leader in microbial identification and testing, today announced its new Foodborne Pathogen Testing Service, out of it's Newark, Delaware location, expanding its portfolio to include ISO-certified molecular assays that safeguard food safety and support regulatory compliance for food producers of all sizes.

Available Foodborne Pathogen Testing

Available Foodborne Pathogen Testing

The new service delivers rapid, scientifically validated detection across various matrices for the five most common foodborne pathogens: E. coli O157 (including H7), Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter, and Cronobacter.

"We've heard from many of our customers in food manufacturing that they are under intense pressure to ensure safety while keeping production on track," said Robert Wicke, CEO at Biolog. "As their trusted microbial testing expert, we are thrilled to be able to offer this new service that helps them protect their brands, avoid costly recalls, and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements."

With 40+ years of microbial expertise, Biolog Lab Services delivers a best-in-class combination of speed and dependability in microbial testing services. Customers benefit from reliable results in as little as three days, backed by AOAC, AFNOR validations, and ISO 17025 certification, ensuring adherence to the strictest global standards. The service offers high sensitivity and specificity at a competitive price point, while being grounded in USDA-approved and FDA-endorsed molecular science.

Biolog's strategic proximity to major agricultural hubs gives regional produce, beef, and poultry producers a critical edge. By offering certified results in days rather than weeks, Biolog enables these producers to stay compliant, reduce scrap costs, and make confident decisions faster.

Biolog's expansion into foodborne pathogen testing reinforces its role as a comprehensive partner for microbial testing solutions, delivering the expertise, speed, and dependability food producers need.

To learn more about Foodborne Pathogen Testing, request a quote, or explore Biolog's comprehensive microbial testing portfolio, please visit www.biolog.com.

About Biolog
Biolog has the tools, services, and support to provide comprehensive cellular characterization and multi-omic identification for thousands of bacteria, yeast, and fungal species. Our products enable the growth and phenotypic profiling of microbial and mammalian cells for a wide range of applications, including pre-reduced media and gloveless chambers that support culturing organisms under strictly anaerobic conditions. Learn more at biolog.com.

Contact Information
John Proctor, Ph.D.
CCO
jproctor@biolog.com
(408)306-0414

.

SOURCE: Biolog, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biolog-lab-services-enters-food-safety-arena-to-combat-pathogen-risks-1079639

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
