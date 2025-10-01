LOTH Announces Free K-12 Classroom Giveaway in Cincinnati and Columbus

How Environment Shapes Learning: LOTH to Transform Classrooms with Complete K-12 Setups for Cincinnati and Columbus Schools

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / LOTH, a leading provider of workplace and learning environment solutions, is proud to announce a special community initiative: How Environment Shapes Learning - The LOTH K-12 Classroom Giveaway! Designed to support local schools and inspire young learners, this initiative will provide complete classroom setups to K-12 institutions in both Cincinnati and Columbus. The contest officially opens on October 1, 2025, and schools will have until October 31, 2025, to submit their applications for consideration. The winner will be announced on November 5, 2025.

Classroom Giveaway for Cincinnati



In Cincinnati, one fully furnished K-12 classroom will be awarded to a local school, offering a transformative environment designed to spark creativity, collaboration, and engagement among students.

In Columbus, LOTH will provide two classroom giveaways: one setup tailored for early education and one for secondary education. Each classroom will be equipped with innovative furniture designed to meet the unique needs of each age group, enhancing comfort and flexibility for both students and educators.

A Commitment to Local Education

"At LOTH, we believe that every student deserves access to environments that fuel curiosity and achievement," said Lori Hollandsworth, Vice President of Sales, Education and Healthcare. "These giveaways are our way of investing in the future of our communities by creating spaces that help both teachers and students thrive."

The classrooms will feature furniture and layouts inspired by research in modern learning environments, including adaptable seating, collaborative spaces, and tools that foster both independent focus and group interaction.

How to Participate

Local K-12 schools in Cincinnati and Columbus are encouraged to apply or nominate their classrooms for consideration. Full details on eligibility, timelines, and the selection process can be found at the following links:

Enter the Cincinnati Classroom Giveaway: https://lothinc-20957474.hs-sites.com/cincinnati-classroom-giveaway

Enter the Columbus Classroom Giveaway: https://lothinc-20957474.hs-sites.com/columbus_classroom_giveaway

About LOTH:

Since 1891, LOTH has been dedicated to creating inspiring environments for learning. With specialized expertise in K-12 and higher education, LOTH designs classrooms, commons, and collaborative spaces that foster engagement, support well-being, and help students and educators thrive. As an authorized Steelcase and Smith Systems' dealer, LOTH leverages research-driven insights and innovative solutions to build flexible, future-ready environments that adapt to evolving teaching and learning needs.

Media Contact:

Lyra Madding

Chief Marketing Officer

lmadding@lothinc.com

www.lothinc.com

SOURCE: LOTH

Related Images

Classroom Giveaway for Columbus - Early Education



Classroom Giveaway for Columbus - Secondary Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/loth-announces-free-k-12-classroom-giveaway-in-cincinnati-and-co-1080250