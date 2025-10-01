Mentavi Health: Quintessence Psychiatry Adopts Mentavi's Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation to Offer More Rigorous, Timely ADHD Assessments in Private Practice

Early Patient Feedback Points to Clearer Understanding of Results and Smoother Treatment Planning

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Quintessence Psychiatry , a telepsychiatry practice led by Nona Kocher, MPH, MD, has adopted Mentavi Health 's asynchronous Diagnostic Evaluation to offer patients a scientifically rigorous, accessible alternative to full neuropsychological testing. The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated (and now peer-reviewed and published in the The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry *) for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults.

Quintessence Psychiatry previously referred ADHD inquiries to external neuropsychology providers - a process that can involve weeks to months of waiting and hundreds of dollars in testing costs for a broad battery of tests many patients don't need.?Early experiences at Quintessence show patients can complete the self-directed evaluation at their convenience (often at home) and return to the clinic with a report reviewed by a licensed psychologist to guide treatment conversations.

"Mentavi gives my patients a focused, evidence-based ADHD evaluation at a price and speed they can actually use," said Dr. Nona Kocher, psychiatrist and founder of Quintessence Psychiatry. "It adds rigor to my workflow and helps patients understand what the findings mean, so we can move forward with an informed plan rather than sending them into a lengthy outside testing queue."

In the initial phase of adoption, three patients have completed the evaluation, with positive feedback on the clarity of the results and visuals. Patients typically review the Mentavi report with Dr. Kocher at a follow-up visit to discuss how ADHD symptoms may be affecting daily life and to consider therapy and/or medication options. "The report graphics make it easier for patients to grasp their results at a glance, which improves shared decision making," Dr. Kocher added.

Beyond speed and accessibility, the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation integrates cleanly into Quintessence's care model, which emphasizes applying modern, science-based methods - including, when appropriate, pharmacogenetic testing - to reduce trial and error in treatment selection.

"We are pleased that our validated diagnostic approach can serve Quintessence Psychiatry by removing barriers to timely access to care for their patients. This is what our approach was designed for," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.

"Clinicians like Dr. Kocher tell us Mentavi helps them triage ADHD inquiries efficiently and focus their time where it matters most - on individualized care," said Mentavi Health Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, M.D., MMM. "We're pleased to support private practices with an evaluation that is clinically validated, rigorous, patient-friendly, and easy to fold into existing workflows."

Quintessence intends to continue offering the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation for appropriate ADHD cases and to gather ongoing patient feedback to inform clinical workflows.

* Peer-reviewed validation: Results of Mentavi's diagnostic validation study were published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry on September 8, 2025 (J Clin Psychiatry 2025;86(3):25m15846; doi:10.4088/JCP.25m15846).

About Quintessence Psychiatry

Quintessence Psychiatry is a patient-centered telepsychiatry practice led by Nona Kocher, MD, offering comprehensive evaluations, medication management, and individualized care plans. The practice integrates modern, evidence-based methods to help patients move from assessment to actionable next steps. For more information, visit quintessencepsychiatry.com .

About Mentavi Health

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make high-quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, and compliant online mental health care, grounded in clinical validation and trust. For more information, visit mentavi.com .

