Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 12:02 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mentavi Health: Quintessence Psychiatry Adopts Mentavi's Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation to Offer More Rigorous, Timely ADHD Assessments in Private Practice

Early Patient Feedback Points to Clearer Understanding of Results and Smoother Treatment Planning

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Quintessence Psychiatry, a telepsychiatry practice led by Nona Kocher, MPH, MD, has adopted Mentavi Health's asynchronous Diagnostic Evaluation to offer patients a scientifically rigorous, accessible alternative to full neuropsychological testing. The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated (and now peer-reviewed and published in the The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry*) for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults.

Quintessence Psychiatry previously referred ADHD inquiries to external neuropsychology providers - a process that can involve weeks to months of waiting and hundreds of dollars in testing costs for a broad battery of tests many patients don't need.?Early experiences at Quintessence show patients can complete the self-directed evaluation at their convenience (often at home) and return to the clinic with a report reviewed by a licensed psychologist to guide treatment conversations.

"Mentavi gives my patients a focused, evidence-based ADHD evaluation at a price and speed they can actually use," said Dr. Nona Kocher, psychiatrist and founder of Quintessence Psychiatry. "It adds rigor to my workflow and helps patients understand what the findings mean, so we can move forward with an informed plan rather than sending them into a lengthy outside testing queue."

In the initial phase of adoption, three patients have completed the evaluation, with positive feedback on the clarity of the results and visuals. Patients typically review the Mentavi report with Dr. Kocher at a follow-up visit to discuss how ADHD symptoms may be affecting daily life and to consider therapy and/or medication options. "The report graphics make it easier for patients to grasp their results at a glance, which improves shared decision making," Dr. Kocher added.

Beyond speed and accessibility, the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation integrates cleanly into Quintessence's care model, which emphasizes applying modern, science-based methods - including, when appropriate, pharmacogenetic testing - to reduce trial and error in treatment selection.

"We are pleased that our validated diagnostic approach can serve Quintessence Psychiatry by removing barriers to timely access to care for their patients. This is what our approach was designed for," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.

"Clinicians like Dr. Kocher tell us Mentavi helps them triage ADHD inquiries efficiently and focus their time where it matters most - on individualized care," said Mentavi Health Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, M.D., MMM. "We're pleased to support private practices with an evaluation that is clinically validated, rigorous, patient-friendly, and easy to fold into existing workflows."

Quintessence intends to continue offering the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation for appropriate ADHD cases and to gather ongoing patient feedback to inform clinical workflows.

* Peer-reviewed validation: Results of Mentavi's diagnostic validation study were published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry on September 8, 2025 (J Clin Psychiatry 2025;86(3):25m15846; doi:10.4088/JCP.25m15846).

About Quintessence Psychiatry

Quintessence Psychiatry is a patient-centered telepsychiatry practice led by Nona Kocher, MD, offering comprehensive evaluations, medication management, and individualized care plans. The practice integrates modern, evidence-based methods to help patients move from assessment to actionable next steps. For more information, visit quintessencepsychiatry.com.

About Mentavi Health

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make high-quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, and compliant online mental health care, grounded in clinical validation and trust. For more information, visit mentavi.com.

Contact Information

Tim Cox
ZingPR for Mentavi
tim@zingpr.com

.

SOURCE: Mentavi Health

Related Images

Mentavi Health Logo

Mentavi Health Logo

Quintessence Psychiatry Logo

Quintessence Psychiatry Logo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/quintessence-psychiatry-adopts-mentavis-mental-health-diagnostic-eval-1080492

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.