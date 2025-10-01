Highlights:

Mineralized system at the Cruz de Plata ("CDP") project is significantly larger than previously outlined.

Cumulative silver-mineralized vein structures have grown to more than 20km from 7km (previously announced on May 24, 2023). These structures have been identified from surface sampling and mapping on the newly consolidated land package.

A large granodiorite intrusion identified to the north of the main Jésus María trend is a key feature for locating mineralization at Cruz de Plata, with the main silver trend now found to wrap around the intrusion on its western and northern contact within the folded sedimentary package.

All known lithologies at the CDP project contain precious and base metal mineralization.

Six (6) new priority targets identified and being advanced to the drill-ready stage.

Property-wide geophysical survey commissioned and should be completed by Q1 2026.

Assays pending for 38 reverse-circulation ("RC") drill holes with additional holes being drilled every week.

Fully Funded Phase 1 Drill Program expanded by 50% to 15,000m.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update for its Cruz de Plata silver-gold project, located in Durango, Mexico. The Company reported today that a surface exploration campaign on the newly acquired 2,171-hectare strategic land package (See Company press release dated August 22, 2025) has identified several new high-priority targets and high-grade mineral showings that include significant extensions to known mineral structures, which the Company is now advancing to the drill-ready stage.

These discoveries are significant as they validate management's thesis that the hydrothermal system at Cruz de Plata is much larger than what was previously known, with the mineral footprint and structures now shown to extend several kilometres to the north of the current limits of the 2025 drill program. A key takeaway is that mineralization is observed to be hosted within all known geological units identified at Cruz de Plata, further increasing the potential for new targets, and increasing the potential of the property.

Alberto Orozco, CEO of Capitan Silver, commented: "The continued growth and evolution of Cruz de Plata has been tremendously exciting for the Company. What began as a handful of isolated silver targets has expanded into a much larger mineralized system. The new detailed geological map and surface sampling highlights how robust the Cruz de Plata system can be, while immediately giving us multiple new targets to aggressively move to a drill-ready stage. We would also like to announce that we are upsizing our Phase One Drill Program by 50%, for a total of 15,000 metres, which is fully funded.

Mr. Orozco continued, "the airborne geophysical survey that the Company has commissioned, will be the first property-wide initiative for target generation and expansion by covering the entire project area with new and detailed geophysical data."

Property Consolidation Summary

The Company's original (2020) property package contained two isolated high-grade silver vein targets, Jésus María and San Rafael, as well as the disseminated gold target (Capitan Hill) to the south of the Jésus María showings. In 2022, Capitan completed its first property acquisition at Cruz de Plata, growing the property by 261.42 hectares and connecting the Jésus María and San Rafael targets, which formed the Jésus María silver trend (See Company press release dated December 6, 2022). On August 22, 2025, the Company announced the acquisition of a key property covering a total surface of 2,171.4 hectares, completing the consolidation of the Cruz de Plata property package (See Figure 1). Prior to the latest acquisition, the Company conducted a detailed mapping and surface sampling program that, together with the newly acquired data from the previous operator, has formed the basis of a new understanding of the controls of the mineral system and the discovery of multiple new targets. Figure 1 below shows the starting and current land position for the Cruz de Plata project.

Figure 1: Capitan Silver's original land position in 2020 for the Cruz de Plata silver-gold project is shown in green with the strategic acquisitions in 2022 and 2025 shown in pink and blue respectively.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7373/268684_5292b213f48e7878_002full.jpg

Cruz de Plata - Geological Thesis

Through detailed mapping and sampling, the Capitan exploration team has recognized a spatial correlation between the 3.7km Jesús María silver trend along the southern periphery of an east-northeast trending-elongated granodiorite intrusive body and a similar environment to its north. Exploration crews systematically followed this contact with further mapping and sampling to evaluate the possibility of the silver mineralization continuing along the entire contact of the granodiorite intrusive and the sediments. Results of this survey, which also included compilation data from previous operators, validated this hypothesis (See Figure 2).

Figure 2: Simplified geological map and mineral system model, including new identified targets. 1. Jesús María silver trend (Containing the Jésus María , Santa Teresa and San Rafael veins), 2. Gully Fault zone, 3. Jésus María East trend, 4. San Rafael West, 5. Jésus María Northwest, 6. Casco Norte, 7. La Providencia, 8. Jésus María silver trend north, 9. La Purísima, 10. Capitan Hill gold deposit, 11. El Tubo Hill gold target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7373/268684_5292b213f48e7878_003full.jpg

The current geological thesis suggests that the genesis of the hydrothermal mineralization at Cruz de Plata occurs somewhere below the granodiorite, with the documented radial fractures in the intrusive unit being the main conduit transporting the mineralization across the property. As the mineralized fluids reach the sediment rock package, they form the silver vein trend in a combination of replacement zones and hydrothermal breccias. As mineralized fluids continue to flow further away from the source along these radial fractures and cross the boundary of the Tertiary volcanic unit, this is where the Company believes the gold mineralization is deposited (in the cooler temperature part of the mineralized system - Capitan Hill). This potentially explains the relationship of the Gully Fault (believed to be one of several key radial fractures) to both the Jésus María silver vein trend and the Capitan Hill gold deposit.

Recent Surface Exploration and New Discoveries

Capitan's exploration team conducted a reconnaissance-scale surface evaluation of the newly acquired land package consisting of mapping, surface trenching and soil sampling, with the objective of identifying new targets. Early field work provided further evidence of structural and lithological controls for silver and gold mineralization; mainly the silver system emplacing around and proximal to the contact with an intrusive granodiorite body (Figure 2). In addition to identifying high-grade silver mineralization around the granodiorite intrusive, the Company has identified the potential for the silver zone to grow via radial structures cross-cutting the granodiorite intrusion. Strong silver and gold grades have been returned from prospecting and are described below. Additionally, the Company has defined the lithological contact between the folded sedimentary package and the overlying, younger volcanic rock package across the easternmost portion of the property package. This environment is prospective for additional disseminated gold mineralization, similar to what is found at Capitan Hill.

Prior to the commencement of the surface program, Capitan commissioned a new high-resolution Digital Terrain Model ("DTM") and satellite image from Pacific Geomatics of Vancouver, BC to help field crews identify old historic workings and areas of potential outcrop. This provided field crews with a more efficient method of evaluating the property and led to a reduction in the time spent seeking these new targets.

This program, still in its early stages, has resulted in the discovery of at least six (6) new mineral showings, including significant extensions to known mineralized structures across the newly acquired land package, which are described below (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Detailed view of new project concept with sampling highlights.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7373/268684_5292b213f48e7878_004full.jpg

Description of Targets

Casco Norte (High-grade Gold and Silver) - NEW

Casco Norte is located in the central portion of the newly consolidated property package (See Figures 2 & 3) and consists of a series of workings and pits that trend roughly west-northwest, and has been traced along strike for 150m. Mineralization consists of sheared and brecciated, strongly silicified granitic to granodioritic intrusive that is at least 3-4m in width. A series of grab and chip samples were taken across the old workings, which returned moderate to high-grade Au values, ranging from trace to the best value returning 4,291.2 g/t AgEq (See Table 1). Despite the low topographic relief of the area, overburden depth is surprisingly thin, which will allow for further surface exploration work, including mechanical trenching. Follow-up work will begin on this target in the next several weeks.

Jésus María Northwest - NEW

Jésus María Northwest is located along the north contact of the sediment-granitic intrusive boundary, approximately 400-500m northwest of the western most drillholes of the main Jésus María silver zone. The showing consists of an old mine working in an area of low topographic relief, with little outcrop, that trends roughly north-northwest. Capitan geologists were able to enter the old workings and obtain a sample for analysis and have confirmed that mineralization closely resembles the main Jésus María zone. This discovery is significant as it extends the Jésus María zone approximately 800m to the west and north, suggesting it wraps around the main granodioritic intrusive body. Sampling from the main showing returned significant values ranging from trace to high-grade values with the best value returning 2,268.1 g/t AgEq (See Table 1). Follow-up work will continue in this area and will include soil geochemistry, possible mechanical trenching, and geophysics.

Jésus María East - NEW

The extension of the Jésus María silver trend to the east hosts the historic San Rafael mine and has seen small amounts of drilling by Capitan in 2022. Capitan geologists have traced similar style mineralization onto the newly consolidated land package, adding approximately 1.2km of strike to this zone. A series of grab and chip samples have been taken along this zone, with analysis returning values ranging from trace to high-grade mineralization with the best value returning 1,337.5 g/t AgEq. Additional surface work in this area will include mapping and mechanical trenching to upgrade this target to the drill-ready stage.

San Rafael West - NEW

The San Rafael West zone is the northernmost of the veins and structures that are part of the east-west trending Jésus María silver trend. This zone is located just to the north and west of the El Casco Property boundary, approximately 500m to the north of the Jésus María showings (See Figures 2 & 3). High-grade silver mineralization has been traced over a strike length of approximately 150m with grab and chip samples ranging from trace to high-grade with the best value of 1,379.1 g/t AgEq being returned (See Table 1). Mineralization is hosted in hornfelsed sediments, very proximal to the sedimentary granite intrusive boundary. This target remains open along strike to the east-and west.

La Providencia

La Providencia consists of a series of pits and shallow workings that trend northwest and can be traced along strike for approximately 400m. Mineralization is hosted in sheared and brecciated granodioritic intrusive and dips steeply to the southwest. Capitan geologists have taken a series of chip and grab samples within the workings and along the surface expression of the veins at higher elevations. The best values returned include 381.6 g/t AgEq. Additional surface work, including mechanical trenching, will be conducted at this target to upgrade it to drill-ready stage.

La Purisima - NEW

The La Purisima showing is located within the northeastern portion of the Capitan claim group, approximately 4.5km northeast of the main Jésus María trend (See Figures 2 & 3). This portion of the mining claim group was - until recently - quite isolated, with little incentive to explore further due to the very small size of the surrounding mining claim (approximately 200m north-south in dimension). The recent property consolidation has changed these circumstances significantly with the infilling of the property to the south. As a result, field crews were sent to evaluate this area further.

La Purisima occurs at the northern contact between the granodioritic intrusive and limestone sediments, with mineralization resembling more of a skarn-like appearance, from the limited exposure observed at this time. The showing consists of a series of old pits and shafts that occur in an area of very low topographic relief, over a strike length of approximately 50m. Grab and chip samples from this area returned polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn, with values ranging from trace to 241.6 g/t AgEq. Follow-up work will continue, in this area with additional prospecting, and possible mechanical trenching.

Jésus María North - NEW

This target consists of east-northeast and northwest striking structures that have been mapped and sampled in the sedimentary unit, along the north contact of the intrusive. Outcrop in this area is minimal, so future exploration targeting will rely on expanding the soil geochemistry program and airborne geophysics.

El Tubo Hill Gold

The El Tubo Hill contains a very similar stratigraphy to the Capitan Hill oxide gold deposit where Tertiary volcanics rest unconformably over the deformed sedimentary unit. At Capitan Hill, the contact between the two units is marked by the Capitan vein, with mineralization then expanding from that point both underneath into the sediments and above towards the volcanics, forming a large volume of gold mineralization. At El Tubo, low-grade gold mineralization has been identified in outcrop, along the contact between the two units. Additionally, soil geochemical sampling returned anomalous values over a strike length of approximately 500m.

Expanded 2025 Drilling Program

The Company is pleased to report that it will be upsizing its 2025 Phase One Drilling Program from 10,000m to 15,000m. Capitan has completed just over 8,000m of drilling to date, with assays pending for 38 drill holes. With new drill holes being delivered to the lab weekly, the Company will continue to update the market as assay results are received.

Airborne Geophysical Program

Capitan is pleased to report that it has engaged the services of Expert Geophysics Services of Newmarket, Ontario, to complete a property-wide 385 line-km regional airborne magnetic and magneto-telluric survey. The results generated from this survey will include magnetic maps and their various derivatives, as well as apparent conductivity and resistivity maps that can be used to help identify new alteration zones, geological features and lithologies, and extensions of existing zones (including fault structures), up to depths of 1km.

Table 1: Grab and Chip Sample Highlights from Prospecting Program

Easting Northing Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu% Pb% Zn% AgEq (g/t) Zone 548116 2839164 62.1 18.3 0.76 0.02 0.02 4291.17 Casco North 547221 2839029 1.8 186 0.03 1.03 4.49 480.41 Casco North 547217 2839124 0.584 343 0.04 0.31 0.40 384.78 Casco North 548015 2839210 4.16 7.8 0.02 0.00 0.00 293.78 Casco North 547219 2839032 0.518 133 0.01 2.11 0.61 240.61 Casco North 547221 2839031 1.011 87.4 0.02 0.47 1.87 228.55 Casco North 548090 2839128 0.588 8.8 0.01 0.01 0.01 49.09 Casco North 548183 2839145 0.442 16.1 0.01 0.01 0.01 45.95 Casco North 548090 2839132 0.463 6.3 0.01 0.00 0.00 37.96 Casco North 548182 2839146 0.397 10.8 0.00 0.01 0.00 37.75 Casco North 548183 2839145 0.32 11.9 0.00 0.01 0.01 33.58 Casco North 548186 2839146 0.239 12.3 0.00 0.01 0.00 28.31 Casco North 548185 2839146 0.25 8.7 0.01 0.01 0.00 25.68 Casco North 548076 2839199 0.347 0.7 0.01 0.00 0.01 24.81 Casco North 548178 2839138 0.212 10.3 0.00 0.01 0.00 24.55 Casco North 547060 2838918 0.3 0.15 0.04 0.00 0.00 20.89 Casco North 548347 2838492 0.744 1364 0.04 0.09 0.05 1337.50 JM East 548509 2838457 0.132 198 0.00 0.01 0.01 195.74 JM East 548990 2838564 2.54 4.8 0.00 0.00 0.00 179.30 JM East 549206 2838654 1.845 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.01 127.55 JM East 549009 2838575 1.615 6.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 117.44 JM East 548442 2838500 0.513 64.4 0.00 0.00 0.01 96.10 JM East 548434 2838323 0.04 97.4 0.00 0.00 0.00 94.43 JM East 548886 2838705 0.159 88.1 0.00 0.01 0.01 94.21 JM East 548526 2838471 0.019 97 0.01 0.01 0.01 93.02 JM East 548859 2838490 1.22 8.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 91.96 JM East 548814 2838369 0.902 27.1 0.00 0.00 0.00 87.59 JM East 548521 2838478 1.08 9.3 0.00 0.00 0.01 83.46 JM East 548347 2838492 0.12 70.3 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.62 JM East 548435 2838321 0.008 78.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.41 JM East 549067 2838602 0.954 1.5 0.01 0.00 0.01 67.24 JM East 548868 2838680 0.205 46.9 0.01 0.01 0.01 58.67 JM East 548517 2838467 0.066 56.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.05 JM East 548868 2838683 0.237 44.1 0.00 0.00 0.01 58.01 JM East 548665 2838528 0.537 19.8 0.00 0.00 0.00 55.69 JM East 549331 2838675 0.798 0.4 0.00 0.00 0.01 55.47 JM East 548664 2838530 0.591 12.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 52.55 JM East 548487 2838551 0.412 23.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.69 JM East 548642 2838515 0.468 19.2 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.39 JM East 548460 2838480 0.53 8.9 0.00 0.00 0.00 44.94 JM East 548511 2838474 0.512 8.3 0.00 0.00 0.01 43.24 JM East 548434 2838498 0.443 12.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 42.31 JM East Easting Northing Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu% Pb% Zn% AgEq (g/t) Zone 548421 2838449 0.566 2.9 0.00 0.00 0.01 41.92 JM East 548510 2838455 0.153 30.5 0.00 0.00 0.01 39.50 JM East 548526 2838468 0.008 40.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.06 JM East 549334 2838675 0.51 1.2 0.00 0.00 0.01 36.45 JM East 548357 2838455 0.469 1.9 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.16 JM East 549320 2838715 0.266 16.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.11 JM East 548731 2838293 0.039 32.3 0.01 0.00 0.00 33.17 JM East 549139 2838631 0.471 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 33.14 JM East 548692 2838551 0.274 14.6 0.00 0.00 0.01 32.80 JM East 548376 2838461 0.185 21 0.00 0.00 0.01 32.67 JM East 548840 2838202 0.454 0.9 0.02 0.00 0.01 32.43 JM East 548668 2838521 0.11 26.1 0.00 0.00 0.00 32.29 JM East 548524 2838474 0.245 15.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 31.73 JM East 548421 2838448 0.319 8.7 0.00 0.00 0.01 30.42 JM East 548616 2838509 0.008 30.4 0.00 0.00 0.01 29.42 JM East 549391 2838673 0.409 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.01 28.57 JM East 548432 2838317 0.024 28.4 0.00 0.00 0.00 28.43 JM East 548814 2838617 0.128 20.2 0.01 0.00 0.00 27.86 JM East 548367 2838463 0.381 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.82 JM East 548715 2838290 0.168 17 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.60 JM East 548700 2838535 0.147 18.3 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.43 JM East 549111 2838622 0.389 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.33 JM East 548390 2838374 0.052 24.8 0.00 0.00 0.01 27.27 JM East 548418 2838449 0.354 2.8 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.15 JM East 548448 2838482 0.258 9.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.95 JM East 549391 2838671 0.385 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.82 JM East 548375 2838459 0.204 12 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.40 JM East 548390 2838479 0.348 0.8 0.00 0.00 0.00 24.76 JM East 548488 2838441 0.061 21.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 24.57 JM East 548445 2838458 0.319 2.3 0.01 0.00 0.00 24.29 JM East 548839 2838656 0.144 13.9 0.00 0.00 0.01 23.18 JM East 548309 2838339 0.041 21.3 0.00 0.00 0.01 23.05 JM East 548376 2838364 0.287 2.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 22.38 JM East 548823 2838628 0.097 16.3 0.00 0.00 0.00 22.17 JM East 548693 2838548 0.19 8.8 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.47 JM East 548676 2838283 0.243 4.6 0.01 0.00 0.00 21.12 JM East 548640 2838521 0.042 19 0.00 0.00 0.01 21.00 JM East 548445 2838457 0.211 6.6 0.01 0.00 0.00 20.78 JM East 549246 2838636 0.289 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.22 JM East 545667 2838409 27.5 200 0.73 4.00 2.23 2268.11 JM Ext West 545664 2838407 1.5 991 0.06 2.98 1.91 1183.35 JM Ext West 545667 2838404 2.99 122 0.75 4.50 2.59 534.78 JM Ext West 545664 2838407 0.187 186 0.04 2.90 6.86 502.57 JM Ext West 545676 2838403 0.692 136 0.12 2.28 2.79 334.38 JM Ext West Easting Northing Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu% Pb% Zn% AgEq (g/t) Zone 545466 2838213 0.028 29.9 0.32 6.25 2.43 288.06 JM Ext West 545506 2838377 0.151 54.1 0.07 3.84 0.65 191.08 JM Ext West 545503 2838375 0.188 33.5 0.16 2.34 1.87 173.55 JM Ext West 545586 2838253 0.04 14.2 0.10 2.09 0.53 92.77 JM Ext West 546009 2838444 0.018 4.4 0.03 0.11 2.13 80.99 JM Ext West 546058 2838435 0.007 14.1 0.01 0.90 0.12 43.12 JM Ext West 546010 2838444 0.033 2.9 0.02 0.03 0.68 28.75 JM Ext West 546500 2838900 0.13 113 0.00 2.70 7.00 462.04 JM North 547697 2839712 0.072 76.6 0.01 0.00 0.01 77.35 JM North 547242 2839175 0.238 59 0.01 0.04 0.09 75.83 JM North 547385 2839605 0.072 45.5 0.00 0.07 0.25 58.17 JM North 547250 2839243 0.243 25.2 0.01 0.02 0.04 42.35 JM North 548033 2839846 0.509 5.3 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.12 JM North 547243 2839172 0.051 23.4 0.01 0.02 0.06 28.14 JM North 547722 2839711 0.193 14.8 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.28 JM North 545744 2838658 0.106 79.3 0.04 1.92 0.57 155.09 JM North 545567 2838967 0.046 112 0.00 0.03 0.21 116.34 JM North 545569 2838965 0.035 114 0.01 0.08 0.10 115.37 JM North 545564 2838960 0.282 29.1 0.03 0.17 0.29 61.15 JM North 545739 2838657 0.021 8.4 0.01 0.42 0.12 24.94 JM North 546548 2838451 0.317 357 0.04 0.64 0.18 381.62 Providencia 546548 2838440 0.082 196 0.03 0.24 0.14 201.36 Providencia 546273 2838605 0.059 111 0.01 0.43 0.21 127.51 Providencia 546424 2838515 0.107 32.4 0.02 0.22 0.75 69.56 Providencia 546236 2838632 0.113 39.9 0.05 0.13 0.41 62.83 Providencia 546301 2838569 0.034 51.8 0.01 0.12 0.11 58.26 Providencia 546404 2838524 0.049 26.9 0.01 0.16 0.28 42.66 Providencia 546404 2838522 0.037 25.1 0.02 0.26 0.24 41.48 Providencia 546234 2838632 0.015 19.4 0.04 0.13 0.22 30.57 Providencia 546422 2838513 0.08 10.3 0.01 0.11 0.12 22.22 Providencia 550192 2840697 1.98 76 0.07 1.86 2.34 339.35 Purisima 550205 2840690 1.856 43.7 0.10 1.99 0.50 241.60 Purisima 550199 2840711 0.886 26.8 0.02 0.88 0.94 142.93 Purisima 546545 2838001 4.59 1110 0.22 0.51 0.17 1379.07 San Rafael West 546472 2838002 0.518 443 0.11 0.15 0.24 464.50 San Rafael West 546416 2837990 0.355 218 0.10 0.57 0.35 257.31 San Rafael West 546470 2838000 0.295 184 0.04 0.06 0.32 205.94 San Rafael West 546547 2837998 0.456 156 0.03 0.06 0.04 180.95 San Rafael West 546547 2837998 2.084 30.8 0.00 0.06 0.05 175.80 San Rafael West 546569 2837990 0.202 147 0.02 0.08 0.18 160.69 San Rafael West 546546 2838000 0.24 140 0.00 0.01 0.01 148.74 San Rafael West 546573 2837978 1.265 53.2 0.01 0.02 0.01 138.17 San Rafael West 546546 2838000 0.639 53.3 0.01 0.01 0.02 95.29 San Rafael West 546580 2837947 0.422 63.9 0.04 0.04 0.14 94.82 San Rafael West Easting Northing Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu% Pb% Zn% AgEq (g/t) Zone 546576 2837982 0.901 24.9 0.01 0.02 0.02 86.53 San Rafael West 546581 2837962 0.26 50.7 0.01 0.03 0.11 69.96 San Rafael West 546580 2837953 0.285 50.8 0.01 0.04 0.03 69.51 San Rafael West 546580 2837968 0.363 37.4 0.01 0.02 0.09 63.55 San Rafael West 546568 2837988 0.074 52.3 0.00 0.00 0.02 55.14 San Rafael West 546589 2837924 0.374 11.9 0.03 0.16 0.12 45.67 San Rafael West 546568 2837989 0.072 15.1 0.01 0.01 0.07 21.96 San Rafael West

-AgEq grades are reported using the following assumption:

Metal Recovery: Ag 94%, Au 86%, Pb 93.5%, Zn 92%

AgEq considers Ag, Au, Pb and Zn and calculated as follows: AgEq = Ag g/t + (80x Au g/t) + (0.003 x Pb g/t) + (0.0037 x Zn g/t). High grades have not been capped. Capitan Silver field samples are sent to the Bureau Veritas Lab in Durango, Mexico for prep. Surface exploration samples have been analysed using the following codes: MA300, 4-acid digestion, multi-element analysis. Au is analyzed using Fire Assay (FA430). Overlimit (>200 ppm Ag) assays utilize method MA370, with gravimetric utilized for any overlimit thereafter. Additional analysis codes from previous operators include: MA250 (50 element, 4-acid, ICP finish), AA24 - Au 30g Fire Assay, ICP61 -Au 30g fire assay, AQ300 1:1:1 Aqua Regia multi-element.

QAQC: Capitan Silver maintains a rigorous QAQC program and inserts multiple standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at regular intervals. Check Assays are performed at SGS laboratories in Durango, Mexico.

UTM WGS84 Zone 13N

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Cruz de Plata project was reviewed and approved by Marc Idziszek, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Capitan Silver, who is responsible for ensuring that the technical information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning over 38% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata silver project.

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Capitan in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

