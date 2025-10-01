Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that Heal Wellness has signed a real-estate location in Montreal, Quebec. The location will be at 6985 Boul. Décarie, Montréal, with a targeted opening in Q1 2026. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.





"Heal Wellness has taken another major step forward in its coast-to-coast expansion with the signing of its first real-estate location in Quebec, a province that represents an important growth market for Happy Belly Food Group. With multiple franchise partners now committed in the region, Heal is beginning to establish its footprint and showcase the strength of our ability to launch and scale emerging brands in new territories. Together with our other concepts such as Rosie's Burgers and Yolks Breakfast, this milestone demonstrates the continued success of Happy Belly's strategy in bringing exciting restaurant brands to Canadians nationwide," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"Quebec is a priority growth market for Heal Wellness, and the signing of our first real-estate location reflects the strong confidence entrepreneurs have in both our brand and our scalable franchise model. By working with area developers who possess deep local expertise, we are positioning Heal for long-term success in the province. Today's announcement is not only validation of our growth model, but also another step toward realizing our vision of making Heal Wellness North America's leading smoothie bowl chain, measured both by scale and strong unit economics. With 27 locations already operating and 168 more in development, this is only the beginning of our journey with Heal as we have many more openings still to come in 2025."





"Happy Belly currently has 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in the back half of 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth.



"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

