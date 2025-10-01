Boundless Immigration, the leading force for change in global immigration and workforce mobility, today announced its acquisition of Localyze, a premier Europe-based global mobility platform backed by General Catalyst and Y Combinator. Boundless and Localyze already serve some of the world's leading organizations across Europe and the Americas. The acquisition creates a single, unified solution for these clients and multinational companies to manage the complexities of employee visas, relocation, and compliance across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In a climate of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and fierce talent competition, this acquisition provides HR and global mobility leaders with a predictable, stable, and efficient partner for deploying their workforce worldwide. The combined entity immediately offers clients:

Expanded Global Footprint: Seamless, in-country global mobility support across the Americas, Europe, and key APAC markets.

Seamless, in-country global mobility support across the Americas, Europe, and key APAC markets. Predictable Legal Costs: 24/7 access to a global network of legal experts for both HR teams and employees, eliminating unpredictable billable hours.

24/7 access to a global network of legal experts for both HR teams and employees, eliminating unpredictable billable hours. Holistic Employee Support: Comprehensive relocation and immigration services for employees and their families, improving the overall employee experience and retention.

Comprehensive relocation and immigration services for employees and their families, improving the overall employee experience and retention. AI-Powered Compliance and Processing: Proprietary technology that automates document verification, provides predictive risk analysis for applications, accelerates petition compilation times, and increases approval rates.

"Global companies face a maze of immigration uncertainty, and the cost of a delayed or denied petition is immense," said Xiao Wang, CEO Co-Founder of Boundless. "By uniting with Localyze, we are replacing that complexity with a single, intelligent approach combining our collective legal expertise and tech-forward approach. We give businesses a competitive edge by providing more pathways around the world, making global talent mobility a predictable and stable part of their growth strategy, regardless of policy shifts."

The acquisition directly addresses the growing need for a consolidated approach to global immigration. Companies have historically been forced to patch together multiple regional vendors, resulting in inconsistent employee experiences, compliance risks, and increased administrative overhead. By integrating Boundless's robust U.S. and Americas infrastructure with Localyze's deep European expertise, the new entity offers a streamlined alternative.

"Our mission has always been to help companies build world-class teams by removing the geographic barriers to talent," said Hanna Asmussen, CEO Co-Founder of Localyze. "Joining Boundless is the fastest way to achieve that mission on a global scale."

About Boundless

Boundless is the leading force for change in global immigration and workforce mobility. Our team of immigrants and immigration experts knows firsthand the complexities and challenges of the immigration system. We're on a mission to make it actually better for everyone, from students to CEOs. Our platform makes it easy to compile, submit, and track the status of applications, while our growing team of immigration attorneys guides you through every step of your journey. That's why over 100,000 individuals and hundreds of business leaders trust Boundless. To learn more, visit: www.boundless.com.

About Localyze

Localyze is a global mobility platform founded in Europe, dedicated to helping companies and employees navigate international relocation and immigration. Its technology and localized expertise streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and ensure seamless experiences for businesses and their talent across the European market.

