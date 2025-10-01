Aartoo, the Community Relationship Manager (CoRM) for Web3, officially launched today at TOKEN2049. Already in use by leading ecosystems including Avalanche, Turbo, Aurora, and others, Aartoo empowers teams to turn Discord and Telegram chatter into data-backed insights, measurable rewards, and sustainable community growth.

Most community platforms stop at vanity metrics like impressions, likes, and follower counts. Aartoo goes deeper-tracking real contributions, surfacing key discussions, and equipping community managers with the tools they need to grow and retain engaged members.

"Communities are the lifeblood of Web3, but managing them has been messy, manual, and intuition-driven. Aartoo changes that by giving projects a real-time dashboard of their community's health, contributions, and growth levers," said Sarah Bailey, CEO of Aartoo. "We're excited to launch at TOKEN2049 and proud to already be powering some of the most dynamic communities in the space."

Features That Put Community Managers in Control

Moderator Performance Track moderator response times, sentiment of interactions, and overall impact to measure effectiveness instead of relying on anecdotal feedback

Track moderator response times, sentiment of interactions, and overall impact to measure effectiveness instead of relying on anecdotal feedback Key Topics Identify the conversations that matter most, from emerging frustrations to trending product requests, and route insights directly to product and marketing teams

Spotlight and reward members driving positive discussion and engagement to strengthen community culture

Spotlight and reward members driving positive discussion and engagement to strengthen community culture Growth Analytics Answer critical questions at a glance: How many new members joined this week? How many left? What of messages came from bots? Aartoo turns guesswork into clear, trackable data

Answer critical questions at a glance: How many new members joined this week? How many left? What of messages came from bots? Aartoo turns guesswork into clear, trackable data Campaign Support Generate FAQs, highlight contributors, and create executive-ready summaries, transforming community data into communication assets

As Web3 matures, data-driven community management is becoming a competitive edge. With its launch at TOKEN2049 and adoption by high-growth projects from day one, Aartoo is setting a new standard for how communities are measured and managed.

About Aartoo

Aartoo is the Community Relationship Manager (CoRM) for Web3, turning Discord and Telegram chatter into insights, rewards, and growth. By giving community managers actionable data, Aartoo helps projects transform community management into a scalable growth function.

