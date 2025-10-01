Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
01.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Latin America and The Caribbean Rankings 2026

Brazil Dominates; Chile Shines; Ecuador Soars

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds have released the 2026 edition of the QS Latin America and The Caribbean Rankings.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds logo

  • Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) reclaims top-spot, highlighting Chilean excellence
  • Brazil shines in research while Universidade de São Paulo (USP) slips to second. Thirty-four universities debut
  • Mexico & Colombia boast strong international reputation, led by Tec de Monterrey, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and Universidad de los Andes
  • Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) maintains international prestige despite funding challenges
  • Ecuador is most improved: 57% universities rise, 9% drop; Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral (ESPOL) leads nationally for first time
  • Belize and Trinidad & Tobago debut; Universidad de Puerto Rico ranks highest in Caribbean

UC reclaims the top spot for the first time since 2022, usurping USP which comes second, followed by Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in third.

Colombia and Argentina's highest ranked universities also feature among the top-10; Tecnológico de Monterrey comes fourth, Universidad de los Andes comes eighth and UBA places 10th. No new entries are among the top-10.

Top-10

2026

2025



1

2

UC

Chile

2

1

USP

Brazil

3

3

Unicamp

Brazil

4

4

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Mexico

5

5

Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

Brazil

=6

8

UNESP

Brazil

=6

6

Universidad de Chile

Chile

8

7

Universidad de los Andes

Colombia

9

9

UNAM

Mexico

10

10

UBA

Argentina

The rankings feature 491 universities from 26 countries. Brazil is most represented (130, adding 34 universities year-on-year). It is followed by Mexico and Colombia (67 each). The following table compares the top-five countries by number of ranked universities, showing new entrants, overall performance shifts, and distribution across tiers.

Top countries by total ranked universities

Country

Total

Up

Same

Down

New

Top-10

Top-20

Top-50

Top-100

Top-200

Brazil

130

29 %

30 %

41 %

34

4

7

12

26

59

Colombia

67

8 %

54 %

38 %

6

1

4

6

12

15

Mexico

67

17 %

40 %

43 %

4

2

2

6

14

25

Argentina

45

27 %

29 %

44 %


1

1

6

12

23

Chile

41

41 %

37 %

22 %


2

4

11

16

28

QS Senior VP Ben Sowter said: "The rankings seeChile emerge as a top performer, with UC leading and the country achieving one of the region's highest concentrations of top-tier universities."

"Yet regionally, challenges persist: investment, research, digital infrastructure and accessibility continue to hinder competitiveness."

View the full release here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/5539458/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-rankings-2026-302571537.html

