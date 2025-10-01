Bulk Filtration Market worth $22.91 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Bulk Filtration Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 16.68 billion in 2025 to USD 22.91 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Bulk filtration systems are increasingly being adopted as a critical tool for improving industrial efficiency. By ensuring the consistent purity of fluids, these systems help prevent equipment failures, minimize production interruptions, and reduce the frequency of costly maintenance interventions. In addition to extending machinery lifespan, they optimize energy usage and streamline workflows, enabling industries to achieve higher output levels at lower operating costs. This focus on efficiency not only strengthens day-to-day reliability but also enhances long-term profitability and competitiveness.

Browse 367 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 331 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Bulk Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257637608

The commercial marine segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In the commercial marine sector, uninterrupted operations are critical, as unexpected breakdowns can lead to costly delays, penalties, and lost revenue. High-performance bulk filtration systems play a vital role in safeguarding engines and auxiliary equipment by preventing contamination-related failures. By ensuring cleaner fuel, lubricants, and process fluids, these systems significantly reduce unplanned downtime, extend component life, and enhance overall vessel reliability. The result is smoother voyages, optimized fleet performance, and substantial cost savings across maintenance and operational cycles.

The solid-liquid filtration segment is estimated to account for the market largest, by application, during the forecast period.

The increasing global focus on sustainability is driving industries to adopt solutions that minimize waste and maximize resource recovery. Solid-liquid filtration plays a critical role by enabling the extraction of valuable solids-such as minerals, chemicals, or by-products-from process slurries, while simultaneously reducing the volume of waste requiring disposal. This not only supports environmental compliance and circular economy initiatives but also lowers operating costs by turning waste streams into revenue opportunities. As a result, solid-liquid separation technologies are becoming central to both sustainability strategies and long-term profitability in industrial operations.

Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest Bulk Filtration Market during the forecast period.

The Bulk Filtration Market in Asia Oceania is being reshaped by rapid technological progress. Advanced filtration media and next-generation membrane technologies such as reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), and nanofiltration (NF) are delivering higher contaminant removal rates with improved energy efficiency. At the same time, the integration of automation, IoT-enabled monitoring, and smart diagnostics allows real-time performance tracking and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and operational costs. The adoption of stronger, longer-lasting materials further enhances system durability, making filtration solutions not only more reliable but also more cost-effective over their lifecycle. These innovations are positioning bulk filtration as a critical enabler of sustainable and high-performance industrial operations.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Bulk Filtration Market are PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Filtration Group (US), MANN+HUMMEL (US), and Eaton (Ireland). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257637608

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. specializes in producing and processing raw materials, manufacturing durable goods, developing infrastructure, and providing transportation solutions. The company serves diverse industries, including filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, aerospace, climate control, electromechanical systems, pneumatics, process control, sealing and shielding, and human motion. Its operations are divided into two main segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems, with bulk filtration solutions offered under the Diversified Industrial segment. Parker Hannifin maintains a presence in 43 countries and operates a bulk filtration network of over 18,000 locations. Its products and services are available in 104 countries, supported by more than 3,000 ParkerStore industrial retail outlets worldwide.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a global leader in filtration products and solutions, offering advanced filtration technologies across a broad range of applications. The company provides hydraulic and bulk tank filtration, as well as an extensive selection of aftermarket filters for diesel engines, including fuel, lube, coolant, and air intake filters, along with exhaust system components. Its solutions support industries such as aerospace, agriculture, construction, food & beverage, mining, power generation, transportation, and manufacturing. Donaldson operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Bulk filtration systems are provided under the Industrial Solutions segment, which also encompasses engine filters and parts within the hydraulic subsegment. The company further supplies replacement filters, assemblies, and accessories for both onboard and non-onboard applications across lube, fuel, and hydraulic subsegments. With more than 140 manufacturing and bulk filtration centers, Donaldson serves customers in over 40 countries worldwide.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Industrial Filtration Market

Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market

Get access to the latest updates on Bulk Filtration Companies and Bulk Filtration Industry

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulk-filtration-market-worth-22-91-billion-by-2031--marketsandmarkets-302572146.html